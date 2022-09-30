ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Tehechapi News

Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag

Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
KEENE, CA
yovenice.com

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Newsom OKs Early Sale of Winter Blend Gasoline to Slow Surging Prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California on Friday, far above...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

New hospital ER almost finished

LANCASTER — The cause of a delay in construction of the emergency department expansion at Antelope Valley Medical Center is nearly remedied, clearing the way for arrival of the modular structure at the end of the year, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported, Wednesday, to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Caltrans demolishes little-used pedestrian bridge over 101 Freeway

Demolition of a pedestrian bridge over the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley finished ahead of schedule Sunday morning. Both directions of the freeway were closed between the White Oak and Balboa Boulevard exits at 10 p.m. Saturday as Caltrans crews dismantled the Encino Avenue bridge due to its “nonstandard vertical clearance,” Caltrans said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

A Shorter Leash For County Probation

"You can't get well in a cell" and “Take Pride, Share the Ride” (for ridesharing month) were battling in out for predominance before the public was effectively banished after a couple of hours. Holly J. Mitchell had a five-signature letter to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Topic 2: How to make a car rental under 25 y.o in LA

Do you want to rent a car but you are under 25-years-old? It is now easy and cheap. Well, now you can find LA car rental under 25, both online and offline according to Carngo. Actually the legal age to drive a car in California is 21 years. However, the administration has a surcharge on young drivers. Usually, this extra charge is not a part of the rent of the car. You can pay it separately before getting your car. It varies from one car rental company to another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6

The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
LANCASTER, CA

