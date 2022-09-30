Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag
Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
yovenice.com
Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
NBC Los Angeles
Newsom OKs Early Sale of Winter Blend Gasoline to Slow Surging Prices
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California on Friday, far above...
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Committee Recommends End to Eviction Moratorium For January 2023
The Los Angeles City Council Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment voted 4-0 on Wednesday on a recommendation to end all remaining eviction moratoriums in the city no later than January 31, 2023. Since 2020, landlords have fought hard against the city eviction moratorium, saying that it...
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices
Many California residents are wondering why gas prices in the state are skyrocketing again. An energy expert explains what's happening and if there's any relief in sight.
Antelope Valley Press
New hospital ER almost finished
LANCASTER — The cause of a delay in construction of the emergency department expansion at Antelope Valley Medical Center is nearly remedied, clearing the way for arrival of the modular structure at the end of the year, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported, Wednesday, to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
LA City minimum wage hike for healthcare workers to come before voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
Caltrans demolishes little-used pedestrian bridge over 101 Freeway
Demolition of a pedestrian bridge over the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley finished ahead of schedule Sunday morning. Both directions of the freeway were closed between the White Oak and Balboa Boulevard exits at 10 p.m. Saturday as Caltrans crews dismantled the Encino Avenue bridge due to its “nonstandard vertical clearance,” Caltrans said. […]
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
citywatchla.com
A Shorter Leash For County Probation
"You can't get well in a cell" and “Take Pride, Share the Ride” (for ridesharing month) were battling in out for predominance before the public was effectively banished after a couple of hours. Holly J. Mitchell had a five-signature letter to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
signalscv.com
Topic 2: How to make a car rental under 25 y.o in LA
Do you want to rent a car but you are under 25-years-old? It is now easy and cheap. Well, now you can find LA car rental under 25, both online and offline according to Carngo. Actually the legal age to drive a car in California is 21 years. However, the administration has a surcharge on young drivers. Usually, this extra charge is not a part of the rent of the car. You can pay it separately before getting your car. It varies from one car rental company to another.
Average LA County Gas Price Nears Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday, while the Orange County average price dropped one day after setting a record.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster to host ribbon cutting for Skytower Park on Oct. 6
The city of Lancaster will host a ribbon-cutting event next week to celebrate the opening of its new-and-improved Skytower Park. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Skytower Park, located at 43434 Vineyard Drive. Free treats from Kona Ice will be available, while supplies last.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
