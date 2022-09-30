Read full article on original website
Lynchburg Public Works department to collect hazardous waste
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Turnpike Convenience Center at 2525 Concord Turnpike. According to the Public Works Department, the service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until...
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
I-81 Troutville Rest Area expected to reopen by Thanksgiving
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Rest Area — located on southbound I-81, near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County — is expected to reopen before Thanksgiving to support holiday travel. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the rest area has been closed since May,...
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
Power outages in Danville
First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane Ian
Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect flooding
City of Salem prepares for upcoming half marathon and 8K
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem is gearing up for the Salem Half Marathon, Virginia’s Blue Ridge 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Half Marathon and 8K will start at 8:00 a.m. The route will take runners through neighborhoods, Roanoke College, and the Roanoke River Greenway. The races will both start and finish at the Salem Farmers Market.
Roanoke Police investigating shooting on Ferdinand Ave. SW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue Southwest. Police say when they got there they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
Generals shutout Cougars in ODAC opener
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – The Washington & Lee generals opened ODAC play Saturday against Averett University. The generals shutout the cougars 31-0 at Wilson Field. The generals are now 1-0 in conference play in 3-1 on the season. Next Saturday Washington & Lee face Guilford in North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Liberty defeats Old Dominion 38-24
NORFOLK, Va. (WFXR) – The Liberty University football team was back on the field Saturday afternoon in Norfolk. The flames were able to defeat Old Dominion 38-24 at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Liberty redshirt sophomore Dae Dae Hunter ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns. The flames are now 4-1 on the season.
Duke beats Virginia 38-17 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WFXR) – Saturday evening the University of Virginia football team fell to Duke 38-17. The Blue Devils ended their 13-game losing streak in ACC play. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put up two touchdowns in Saturday’s contest. Next Saturday the Cavaliers take on Louisville in Charlottesville. Kickoff...
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – Unsung Hero – Lord Botetourt’s Tracey Driscoll
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero was nominated by Lord Botetourt head football coach Jamie Harless……Coach Harless is singing the praises of LB athletic trainer and teacher Tracey Driscoll….Driscoll has been a certified athletic trainer and educator for 20 years…….Harless says Driscoll is an awesome teacher, athletic trainer and co-worker…….he also calls her an angel….congratulations to Tracey Driscoll on being this week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero.
