Richland, WA

Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2. Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire. According to a city of Walla Walla...
Suspicious Fire Torches Walla Walla Commercial Buildings

An early Sunday morning fire in Walla Walla has caused at least $200K in damages. Early Sunday morning, around 4 AM multiple Walla Walla area fire units responded to a report of a commercial building fire near the intersection of 12th Ave. and Rees Ave. Here is another view of the area.
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
Have A “Crepe” Time At New Tri-Cities Restaurant

This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Sunday Morning DUI Rollover Injures 2 near Basin City

Drinking and driving often result in 'bad' results. Around 6:50 AM Sunday, October 2nd, Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash near the intersection of Elbow and Sagehill Roads, about four miles north of Basin City. The two occupants only sustained minor injuries, the car...
Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
New Scam Uses Pasco PD!

A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
