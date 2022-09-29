Read full article on original website
Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2. Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire. According to a city of Walla Walla...
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
46-Year-Old Nora L. Orosco Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Benton County. The officials stated that 46-year-old Nora L. Orosco was traveling in a 2015 Nissan Altima near Prosser when her vehicle left the road and hit the guardrail. The officials stated that she crossed...
Have A “Crepe” Time At New Tri-Cities Restaurant
This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Sunday Morning DUI Rollover Injures 2 near Basin City
Drinking and driving often result in 'bad' results. Around 6:50 AM Sunday, October 2nd, Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash near the intersection of Elbow and Sagehill Roads, about four miles north of Basin City. The two occupants only sustained minor injuries, the car...
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
Did You Get this Text? Benton County Fire Says It’s a Scam!
As of Monday, October 3rd, the Pasco Police Department says this same scam is hitting them. But earlier, it began with an area fire department. Benton County Fire District 1 says t-shirt text is a scam. Did you get this text? I did, and I thought it was a little...
Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
New Scam Uses Pasco PD!
A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
Crime scene investigators search Kennewick home of woman found dead in the river
Her sister says she was reported missing.
