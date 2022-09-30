Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public

mega

Naomi Judd ’ s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation.

Naomi’s family sued to block the release of records relating to the singer’s April 30, 2022, death. As we previously reported, the 76-year-old used a weapon to end her own life while at her ranch.

Her daughter Ashley was at home when the incident happened.

Larry, Ashley & Wynonna have argued the release of the records — which include photos, videos and audio recordings — would cause them emotional harm.

As RadarOnline.com, the family feared photos of Naomi dead would be published. During the hearing, the lawyers also revealed the police are in possession of an “audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Stickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress before she shot herself.”

The family’s lawyer told the court there was information related to Naomi’s medical records in the file. However, the attorney for the Sheriff and county said there are no psychiatric records in the police record.

They did note that police interviewed the psychologist after Naomi’s death. The lawyers revealed the medical professional was actually at Naomi’s house when the police arrived.

The judge asked, “So the psychologist was at the scene?” A lawyer replied, “He was.” The family demanded that body cam footage — along with the rest of photos and video to be sealed.

Previously, Ashley said she was beside herself thinking the footage of her speaking to cops in the moments after her mom’s death would be shown to the public.

Later in the hearing, the judge asked the lawyer for the Sheriff if they had reviewed the body cam footage. The lawyer said they had.

When asked if the body cam footage showed Naomi’s body, “They do.” However, the Sheriff said that would be redacted.

As RadarOnline.com, the legal battle over the records is still ongoing with the Judd family recently filing an appeal.

According to the official autopsy report, Naomi’s death was ruled a suicide.

“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the report read.

“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report added. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”

Naomi had struggled with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension and hypothyroidism, the report noted.