ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBbGj_0iFxPdBv00
mega

Naomi Judd s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation.

Naomi’s family sued to block the release of records relating to the singer’s April 30, 2022, death. As we previously reported, the 76-year-old used a weapon to end her own life while at her ranch.

Her daughter Ashley was at home when the incident happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bT5E3_0iFxPdBv00
mega

Larry, Ashley & Wynonna have argued the release of the records — which include photos, videos and audio recordings — would cause them emotional harm.

As RadarOnline.com, the family feared photos of Naomi dead would be published. During the hearing, the lawyers also revealed the police are in possession of an “audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Stickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress before she shot herself.”

The family’s lawyer told the court there was information related to Naomi’s medical records in the file. However, the attorney for the Sheriff and county said there are no psychiatric records in the police record.

They did note that police interviewed the psychologist after Naomi’s death. The lawyers revealed the medical professional was actually at Naomi’s house when the police arrived.

The judge asked, “So the psychologist was at the scene?” A lawyer replied, “He was.” The family demanded that body cam footage — along with the rest of photos and video to be sealed.

Previously, Ashley said she was beside herself thinking the footage of her speaking to cops in the moments after her mom’s death would be shown to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjMMx_0iFxPdBv00
mega

Later in the hearing, the judge asked the lawyer for the Sheriff if they had reviewed the body cam footage. The lawyer said they had.

When asked if the body cam footage showed Naomi’s body, “They do.” However, the Sheriff said that would be redacted.

As RadarOnline.com, the legal battle over the records is still ongoing with the Judd family recently filing an appeal.

According to the official autopsy report, Naomi’s death was ruled a suicide.

“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the report read.

“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report added. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWOPN_0iFxPdBv00
mega

Naomi had struggled with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension and hypothyroidism, the report noted.

Comments / 18

Randy Chamberlain
3d ago

To be honest I do not think there is anything or anyone can do for a person with mental illness, I believe it's untreatable, I'm 56 living with it since I'm 13 an suffer every day an the only reason I'm still here is because of my beautiful wife an son an grandson, depression is horrible God bless those who live with this

Reply(1)
20
Bill
3d ago

She was a known depressive with suicidal tendencies! Why the hell was there a gun in the house????!!!! How could they?

Reply(2)
19
Janet Wilder
1d ago

I wish and pray that everyone would leave Wynonna, Ashley and Larry along. The public does not need to see the records or photos of Naomi. This is a very personal family matter that needs to be private. My fiance committed suicide in May 2007. I found him.I had to deal with being questioned by detectives at my home while my fiance was being transferred to the hospital and then again at the hospital while waiting to hear if he would survive the self inflicted gunshot wound. I now suffer from PTSD. I can't watch, or listen to a song that someone does it. If I hear someone joke about the issue I will totally lose it. I pray that Wynonna and Ashley will eventually be able to have peace along with Larry.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Secretly Recorded By Friend Before Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release Of Audio

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

For the First Time, Wynonna Judd Talks About Mother Naomi Judd’s Death—“I’m Just Trying to Figure Out What’s Next”

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, legendary country singer Wynonna Judd addressed her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd’s passing for the first time. The conversation took place five months since Naomi’s death by suicide in April, and in it, Wynonna says she still “cries a lot” but that, she knows, it’s part of the natural grieving process.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Financially And Emotionally Abusive’: Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife’s Private Messages To Actor Exposed In Custody War

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee's custody war intensified after email exchanges between the two were submitted as part of their custody battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a series of messages that Jesse and Aryn exchanged in the months before the actor rushed to court. Article continues...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Ashley
Person
Larry Strickland
RadarOnline

Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Psychologist#Audio Recordings#Suicide#Radaronline Com#Tennessee Court#Ashley Wynonna
RadarOnline

Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims

Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support

Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Jen Garner Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring While Grocery Shopping Near Boyfriend's Home, Weeks After Ditching Ex Ben Affleck's Wedding

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one with new bling! Jen Garner was spotted rocking a stunning diamond ring on that finger weeks after ditching her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to the singer, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Garner, 50, was photographed sporting the show-stopping piece during a casual...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

86K+
Followers
2K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy