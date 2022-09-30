A street in San Francisco will now be renamed after a 84-year-old man whose death brought national attention to the rise of anti-Asian hate last year. City officials approved a resolution to rename Sonora Lane as “Vicha Ratanapakdee Lane” earlier this year. The new street sign was installed last week — but an official ceremony organized by his family and supporters will be held on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO