kion546.com
Reward offered for suspected Stockton serial killer in connection to five deadly shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV) -- An $85,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a series of deadly shootings in Stockton. Police provided photos of a person of interest as well as information on which shootings were connected. Investigators said the shootings happened in...
kion546.com
San Francisco is renaming a street after man whose death shed light on the rise of anti-Asian hate
A street in San Francisco will now be renamed after a 84-year-old man whose death brought national attention to the rise of anti-Asian hate last year. City officials approved a resolution to rename Sonora Lane as “Vicha Ratanapakdee Lane” earlier this year. The new street sign was installed last week — but an official ceremony organized by his family and supporters will be held on Saturday.
