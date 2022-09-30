ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Local gas prices continue to soar

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaHAg_0iFxOIAn00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since July 11, 2015, Thursday, rising 15.7 cents to $6.20, its highest amount since July 5.

The average price has risen 13 consecutive days and 26 of the past 27, increasing 97.8 cents, including 14.3 cents Wednesday and 11.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 67.1 cents more than one week ago, 95.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.847 greater than one year ago.

Despite the current run of increases, the average price has dropped 33 cents since rising to the record $6.373 June 15.

"A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues has severely tightened fuel supply in California," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "West Coast fuel inventories are at the lowest level in about a decade according to Energy Information Administration.

"Until the refineries are fully operational again, supply is going to be tight and will cause pump prices to be volatile."

There may be "some relief" in November when stations are again allowed to sell winter-blend gas which is cheaper to produce, Shupe told City News Service.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Gas prices jump yet again, nearing record highs

For the 28th day in a row, gasoline prices have increased in Los Angeles. The 12.2 cent increase occurred overnight, bringing average prices close to record highs previously set in June -- now sitting at $6.38.The record, $6.46, was set on June 14, the last day of growth before a brief period of decline.However, prices have once again been on the upward trend, climbing $1.13 cents over the greater part of the last month, including the largest one-day jump since 2012, when average prices skyrocketed 15.3 cents on Thursday. Numbers increased throughout the Southland, with Orange County experiencing an average spike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries#City News Service
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Plunge

The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy