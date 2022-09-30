Do not miss this lovely, like new two bed/two bath well maintained home situated on a spacious corner lot in St. James Vineyard. Built in 2017, this beautiful home offers ample room to roam and play indoors and out, with ease to convert into three bedrooms. From the moment you walk onto the front porch, you will delight in the bright and airy feel. As you open the front door, you will find the open concept family, dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering in the heart of the home. Just off the kitchen is a newly expanded deck, which lends the perfect setting for outdoor grilling and play. While the primary bedroom offers a generous owner’s suite with expansive walk-in closet that could easily be converted to a third bedroom, the owner’s bath offers a large shower with bench and double vanities. Storage abounds in the oversized garage with ramp for easy access. Convenience is key, minutes from shopping, dining and more with easy access to I-40, 70, 321 & 16.

CONOVER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO