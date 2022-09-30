ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard

Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteparent.com

THE PINT-SIZED FOODIE: An introduction to The Penguin

Each month, our 9-year-old resident foodie visits a different Charlotte-area restaurant that’s kid-friendly—but not a kid-topia. He orders something he’s never tried before and reports back with his recommendations for kids and their parents. Here is his review of The Penguin in Dilworth. What we ordered:. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Volunteers for drama being sought

With fall in the air, it won’t be long until the Christmas season will be approaching and with that Christmas events. Organizers of the Walk Thru Bethlehem 2022 are in the planning stages and are seeking volunteers to help serve as cast members and in preparing the set and costumes.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Scratch-Made Breakfast & Lunch at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte, NC

Are you looking for a great place for breakfast or lunch in Cabarrus County? If you’ve never visited Sunflour Baking Company you are missing out. The flakiest most delicious breakfast pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cupcakes are waiting for you at one of Sunflour’s four locations near Charlotte, NC and we think you’ll want to pop in and enjoy their delicious offerings. We spent a weekend in Cabarrus County and we so enjoyed our breakfast that we stopped in for lunch the next day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors

Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 Bedroom Home in Conover - $325,000

Do not miss this lovely, like new two bed/two bath well maintained home situated on a spacious corner lot in St. James Vineyard. Built in 2017, this beautiful home offers ample room to roam and play indoors and out, with ease to convert into three bedrooms. From the moment you walk onto the front porch, you will delight in the bright and airy feel. As you open the front door, you will find the open concept family, dining and kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering in the heart of the home. Just off the kitchen is a newly expanded deck, which lends the perfect setting for outdoor grilling and play. While the primary bedroom offers a generous owner’s suite with expansive walk-in closet that could easily be converted to a third bedroom, the owner’s bath offers a large shower with bench and double vanities. Storage abounds in the oversized garage with ramp for easy access. Convenience is key, minutes from shopping, dining and more with easy access to I-40, 70, 321 & 16.
CONOVER, NC
WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What Does M&M Stand For?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Most people aren’t sure of what M&M stands for. But now people are learning that the two M’s actually stand for the names of the two men who created the candy– Mars and Murrie. Lots of people thought the M’s represented the mmmm sound that describes how delicious the chocolate candy is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
southparkmagazine.com

The IT List: 20 of Charlotte’s most stylish people

Our annual list of Charlotteans with undeniable personal style. On location at the Tipsy Burro Saloon & Cantina, 2711 Monroe Rd. This marks the sixth year of the It List, and each fall this carefully curated group proves to be just as exciting as the last. When I first produced this feature for SouthPark as a means of celebrating our city’s incredible growing powerhouse style community, I had no idea how talked about and celebrated the list would become — not to mention fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

