BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ishika Binu isn’t just looking out for her classmates at Interlake High School, she’s looking to protect as many teenage drivers as possible. Binu has been been in Girl Scouts since she was in third grade and worked with them to develop an online club that she hopes will combat distracted driving and the concerning trend of accidents amongst teens.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO