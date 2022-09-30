Read full article on original website
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
Seattle Public Library OK's staff to volunteer to administer Narcan
SEATTLE — Staff at Seattle Public Library facilities will soon be allowed to volunteer to administer Naloxone (Narcan) to visitors if they appear to be overdosing on opioids. The Seattle Public Library said it has been working with the City Attorney's Office and looking at other city departments' practices...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
Indigenous leaders call for accountability on boarding school remembrance day
SUQUAMISH, Wash. — On the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools, Northwest Indigenous leaders called for more accountability for the atrocities inflicted on Native people for decades at residential facilities. “Despite the trauma of that, many were able to go on and really lead our people, but...
Seattle mayor wants millions to improve traffic safety on busiest roadways
SEATTLE — This week, Seattle’s mayor announced how he’d like to divvy up the city’s proposed $7.4 billion budget. Millions could go towards the city’s goal of ending traffic deaths on some of its busiest streets. Members of Aurora Reimagine Coalition said from the bridge...
Puget Sound Energy alerts customers to rising utility costs
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) alerted customers to higher utility bills for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 in a release Monday. The company cites a combination of factors, including "rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
Seattle mayor proposes implementing gunshot detection program
SEATTLE — Seattle police officers could soon be dispatched to emergency calls through new technology designed to detect gunshots. If approved by the city council, the program would establish the region's “first gunfire detection system.”. Leon Griffin has called Rainier Beach in Seattle home for 30 years and...
Bellevue teen creates safe driving pledge, earns scholarship award
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ishika Binu isn’t just looking out for her classmates at Interlake High School, she’s looking to protect as many teenage drivers as possible. Binu has been been in Girl Scouts since she was in third grade and worked with them to develop an online club that she hopes will combat distracted driving and the concerning trend of accidents amongst teens.
4 injured in University District shooting
SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Edmonds high school
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old Edmonds-Woodway High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after bringing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to school. Officers responded to the school around 1:15 p.m. after a student reported a potential weapon on campus to a staff member. The staff member alerted the principal of the threat, who then immediately called 911, according to Edmonds Police Department (EPD) Chief Michelle Bennett.
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
King County Metro drivers concerned with crime, drug use on buses
SEATTLE — A suspect accused of bringing Molotov cocktails onto a Metro bus was charged in a King County court after prosecutors "rush filed" the case. The incident is part of a larger issue on local buses. Drivers say crime and drug use is only increasing. Driving through the...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
5 things to know this Monday
Now that the Mariners have clinched a long-awaited playoff spot, who might they face in the postseason, and when?. The Mariners will play in the Wild Card Round, but their opponent will be determined over the final few days of the regular season. Both Wild Card series in this year's...
5 years after deadliest shooting in US modern history, Seattle survivor still pushing for change
SEATTLE — Not a day goes by that Emily Cantrell doesn't think about what happened on Oct. 1, 2017. The Seattle woman was one of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a man used his arsenal of 23 guns and fired into the crowd from a hotel room.
How Seattle coffee roasters are balancing global supply shortages with increasing demand
SEATTLE — September 29th is National Coffee Day and many popular coffee shops offered up special deals and even free drinks to celebrate. Few cities honor coffee the way Seattle embraces a cup of joe. Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day and the Emerald City is...
26th annual Buddy Walk aims to make strides in acceptance, inclusion of those with Down Syndrome
SEATTLE — The Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound is preparing for the 26th annual Buddy Walk and hopes the weather and exotic location will encourage new buddies to come support the cause. Woodland Park Zoo will host the fundraiser that is going to be back at capacity after...
Man convicted of fatal DUI receives lighter sentence after changes to Washington's three strikes law
SEATTLE — A 45-year-old man in prison for life after killing a Bellevue woman in a DUI crash received a lighter sentence on Friday because of changes to the state’s three strikes law. Judge North resentenced Robert Jackson Junior to 33 years in prison. Jackson who joined the...
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
