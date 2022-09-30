ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
Puget Sound Energy alerts customers to rising utility costs

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) alerted customers to higher utility bills for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 in a release Monday. The company cites a combination of factors, including "rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
Seattle mayor proposes implementing gunshot detection program

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers could soon be dispatched to emergency calls through new technology designed to detect gunshots. If approved by the city council, the program would establish the region's “first gunfire detection system.”. Leon Griffin has called Rainier Beach in Seattle home for 30 years and...
Bellevue teen creates safe driving pledge, earns scholarship award

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ishika Binu isn’t just looking out for her classmates at Interlake High School, she’s looking to protect as many teenage drivers as possible. Binu has been been in Girl Scouts since she was in third grade and worked with them to develop an online club that she hopes will combat distracted driving and the concerning trend of accidents amongst teens.
4 injured in University District shooting

SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Edmonds high school

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old Edmonds-Woodway High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon after bringing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to school. Officers responded to the school around 1:15 p.m. after a student reported a potential weapon on campus to a staff member. The staff member alerted the principal of the threat, who then immediately called 911, according to Edmonds Police Department (EPD) Chief Michelle Bennett.
5 things to know this Monday

Now that the Mariners have clinched a long-awaited playoff spot, who might they face in the postseason, and when?. The Mariners will play in the Wild Card Round, but their opponent will be determined over the final few days of the regular season. Both Wild Card series in this year's...
