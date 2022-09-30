ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

Former Central Dauphin standout Alyssa Thomas wins 2022 FIBA World Cup with Team USA

Team USA won its fourth consecutive championship with a dominant 83-61 win against China at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. And one of Harrisburg’s very own, former Central Dauphin Rams standout, Alyssa Thomas— who played at the University of Maryland and is a current forward with the Connecticut Sun— was a part of that crew and brought home a gold medal.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster Barnstormers win 2022 Atlantic League Championship

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers had five opportunities to win the Atlantic League title. They would only need three as they complete sweep and claim the title over High Point. It was a packed crowd at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson got the Barnstormers going with an...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey Bears hold first day of training camp ahead of 2022-2023 season: Photos

The Hershey Bears held their first day of training camp on Monday morning at Giant Center in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. The Bears have a new coach on the bench for this season in Todd Nelson. Nelson, the 28th coach in franchise history, holds a 309-189-47 record over eight seasons as a coach in the AHL. He led the Grand Rapids Griffins to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017. This isn’t his first venture with the Bears, having played in Hershey during the 1995-1996 season.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/1/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 1. Rosaura “Rosie” Lara-Pulido, 83, of Veracruz, Mexico, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Duncannon. She was surrounded by family, friends, and so much love as she crossed over into the light. She...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.

The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
MANHEIM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
