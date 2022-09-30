The Hershey Bears held their first day of training camp on Monday morning at Giant Center in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. The Bears have a new coach on the bench for this season in Todd Nelson. Nelson, the 28th coach in franchise history, holds a 309-189-47 record over eight seasons as a coach in the AHL. He led the Grand Rapids Griffins to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017. This isn’t his first venture with the Bears, having played in Hershey during the 1995-1996 season.

