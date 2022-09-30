Read full article on original website
Virginia’s response to Ian underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise
The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian's rampage is continuing to rise.
NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
Schools close, cities prepare for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Now is the time to focus on rising tides and resiliency, experts say
Flooding streets are part of life in Hampton Roads, but if you've lived here a while, you may notice it's getting worse.
Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
Gov. Roy Cooper's office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County.
Steeple falls off church, other significant damage to Oceanfront
Crews are currently on the scene after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach Friday evening.
Weather Blog: What to expect overnight and into the weekend from Ian
The rain from Ian arrived into Hampton Roads Friday morning and continues to fall Friday evening. We expect to see periods of rain overnight with rain eventually tapering off after midnight.
Blog: Tidal flooding issues as stubborn coastal storm develops
What was once Hurricane Ian has become an even more dynamic system and will continue to influence our weather over the next 48 hours (and potentially longer). The large area of low pressure is sliding over Hampton Roads Sunday night and will park itself offshore for at least Monday & Tuesday, posing problems with the high tide cycles. Flooding will be an issue for many across Hampton Roads as waters reach major flood stage levels.
