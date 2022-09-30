JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Sitting in a relative’s home in Juarez, Napoleon Sepulveda talks about why his son decided to try crossing into the U.S. late last month. “His desire was to go to the other side to progress a little bit. We live in a little ranching community where there is hardly any work. He had just gotten together with his wife. He did not have a house; he was living with me,” Sepulveda said. “His dream was to go and save for his house because here in Mexico jobs are poorly paid.”

SIERRA BLANCA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO