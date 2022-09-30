ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

2 UC projects win 1M from the Bureau of Workers' Comp

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) is doing something it hasn’t done before — issue grants to researchers in hopes of making the workplace safer. Two of its $1 million grants are going to scientists at the University of Cincinnati. In awarding the grants to Associate...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati Public Radio's BLINK Silent Disco

On October 15, 2022, CPR is hosting a special event that you won't want to miss!. As you navigate your way through the many blocks and dynamic light installations during your visit to BLINK, be sure to include Cincinnati Public Radio's SILENT DISCO on Saturday night!. Wait, what's a "silent...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati drivers have hit almost 200 pedestrians this year

A driver barreled through a red light near the University of Cincinnati last Wednesday afternoon, hitting two people and killing one — student Cayden Turner. Just a day before, another driver hit a pedestrian in nearby Mount Auburn, city data shows. And the morning after Turner's death, yet another driver hit and seriously injured another pedestrian in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH

