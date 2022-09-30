Read full article on original website
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wvxu.org
2 UC projects win 1M from the Bureau of Workers' Comp
The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) is doing something it hasn’t done before — issue grants to researchers in hopes of making the workplace safer. Two of its $1 million grants are going to scientists at the University of Cincinnati. In awarding the grants to Associate...
wvxu.org
Dayton looks to attract more 'first floor' businesses with $7M in primary and forgivable loans
The First Floor Fund will hand out $7 million of primary and forgivable loans to startups and existing businesses willing to locate on the first floor of a Dayton, Ohio, building. Dayton, like so many other cities, has too many vacant first floors, and that’s a concern for developers who...
wvxu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Ohio farmers are changing how they farm to be more climate-friendly
This is the first installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Butterflies and bees flutter through the knee-high grass in the field...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Public Radio's BLINK Silent Disco
On October 15, 2022, CPR is hosting a special event that you won't want to miss!. As you navigate your way through the many blocks and dynamic light installations during your visit to BLINK, be sure to include Cincinnati Public Radio's SILENT DISCO on Saturday night!. Wait, what's a "silent...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati drivers have hit almost 200 pedestrians this year
A driver barreled through a red light near the University of Cincinnati last Wednesday afternoon, hitting two people and killing one — student Cayden Turner. Just a day before, another driver hit a pedestrian in nearby Mount Auburn, city data shows. And the morning after Turner's death, yet another driver hit and seriously injured another pedestrian in College Hill.
wvxu.org
This BLINK map has everything from display locations to where to catch a bathroom break
The BLINK festival map has been released. The map shows the location of 101 light sculptures, murals, installations, and live performances stretching from McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine to 7th Street in Covington. The four-night event is built around animated light projections and started in 2017. The map divides the area...
wvxu.org
A look back at Al Gerhardstein's more than 40 years litigating for civil rights
For more than 40 years, civil rights attorney Al Gerhardstein has worked to give a voice to those who often go unheard in society. He has fought for the rights of Ohio prisoners, abortion providers and victims of excessive police force. In 2001, after the police killing of Timothy Thomas...
wvxu.org
'Rock star' weather watcher retires after more than 50 years volunteering for the NWS
The National Weather Service has a network of more than 8,000 volunteer weather observers across the country, and 96-year-old Dorothy Stebbins is one of the most experienced. She’s been measuring rainfall in Ohio’s Miami Valley for more than 50 years. Now, Stebbins is retiring. But before she does, she’s teaching us how it's done.
