ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star’s absence

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESo5n_0iFxMrYS00

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is struggling without injured star T.J. Watt.

The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury.

Pittsburgh is 0-2 without Watt in the lineup heading into a visit by the New York Jets.

The Steelers have had trouble stopping the run, particularly in late-game situations.

New England and Cleveland were able to rely on the run heavily to pull out narrow wins each of the past two weeks.

Pittsburgh shuffled its starting lineup in hopes of a kickstart, bumping defensive tackle Montravius Adams to first string in place of veteran Tyson Alualu.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Fan dies after fall from escalator at Steelers' Acrisure Stadium

A man died on Sunday after he fell from an escalator at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh Public Safety announced the man's death following Sunday's game against the New York Jets. The man fell around 4:45 local time, according to PPS. Paramedics tended to his injuries on the scene before he was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Jets#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Are the New York Giants actually legit?

Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart

Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Sunday's Game: Struck out three times while going 0 for 3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore in the final home game of the season at Yankee Stadium. Trying to become the first Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012, Judge also tops the AL with 130 RBIs. His batting average fell to .311, four points behind league leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota.
BRONX, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy