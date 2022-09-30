ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East side restaurant, Wings Over Broadway, closing after 15 years

By Megan Meier
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
For the last 15 years, Wings Over Broadway has brought people together in Tucson.

"A lot of people come, not just for the food, but to be a part of the atmosphere and be a part of the community," said Wings Over Broadway owner and founder, JJ Esquibel.

In just a few days, the locally owned restaurant will close its doors for good. Esquibel said the business has faced significant challenges over the last few years.

"We had a lot of difficult obstacles with road construction, COVID, and inflation. There were a lot of things that hit," said Esquibel.

They aren't the only business feeling those impacts. Many are still regaining strength post-COVID and now facing new uncertainty.

"It's going to be quite a challenge over the next two years. I know there are a lot of economists talking about recession. I know that inflation is something that is on our minds all the time," said City of Tucson Council Member, Paul Cunningham.

Cunningham said supporting local businesses is a community-wide effort.

"You got to be supportive, especially when they are locally owned, especially when the entrepreneur is 100% local. This is a family business," said Cunningham.

For the Esquibel family, it's time to start a new chapter. They'll always be thankful for the home they built in their restaurant.

"I think it's something I'll always be proud of. We're not just a restaurant. We're a community," said Esquibel.

Wings Over Broadway will be open for the last time on Sunday, Oct. 2. Only cash will be accepted.

Megan Meier is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Megan graduated from Arizona State Universityʼs Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications in May 2018. While pursuing her degree in broadcast journalism, Megan interned at the City of Phoenix. Share your story ideas and important issues with Megan by emailing megan.meier@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 5

Bret Allen
3d ago

Joe Biden ended them as he did so many others...sad people don't understand the repercussions of their votes...also as for a wing place they have had only mediocre reviews for years now.

Reply(3)
2
