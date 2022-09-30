Read full article on original website
Forrest Krader
3d ago
Worthless Vagrants doing what worthless vagrants do ! Its time to give them two choices, either get help and follow the rules or go to jail and follow those rules. The streets are UNACCEPTABLE !
jerry beanett
3d ago
If memory serves, I believe that KGW is in lockstep with the woke and liberal crap with all the rest of mainstream media. I guess you reap what you sow... I guess next time you'll arm yourselves and install security cameras on your vehicle, like the rest of us.
Sherry Densmore-Warren
3d ago
This is the reason everybody wants the homeless out. That and being disrespectful and bullying residents of the community
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘It's so senseless’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
KGW
Numerous tires slashed in the Roseway neighborhood in Northeast Portland
More than 50 victims have been affected by this vandalism act. No arrests have been made, police said.
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
Suspect in Hazelwood shooting arrested in Portland, victim dies
An arrest has been made in Friday's Hazelwood shooting, which tragically turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.
kptv.com
4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Tires slashed in Roseway neighborhood, more than 50 victims; public assistance requested
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday morning, Portlanders in the Roseway neighborhood in Northeast Portland woke up to an alarming surprise: slashed tires on their vehicles. Portland police reported that an officer responded to a vandalism call in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue at around 8:50 a.m. Upon...
Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland
Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland in 24 hours: 4 homicides, 2 shootings
Four homicides in a span of 24 hours, two shootings and two stabbings, were recorded in Portland, leading to the arrest of 3 people and the search for another.
Portland woman injured in hit-and-run, angered by city's response
PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling...
KGW
Neighbors share surveillance photos of alleged Roseway tire slasher
Neighbors on Nextdoor claim to have photos and video of the suspect. About 50 vehicles were hit early Saturday morning.
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Man saves family from early morning house fire in Hillsboro
Firefighters on Monday commended a man whose actions they say not only helped keep a Hillsboro house fire from spreading but also helped his family escape.
'It's a loss': Black-owned Portland dispensary vandalized, burglarized within a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Black-owned dispensary in Northeast Portland was vandalized and burglarized within a week. The owner hopes the community can help his small business bounce back following the loss. Karanja Crews, the founder of Green Muse dispensary, said about a week ago, someone was caught on camera...
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
'Trying to prevent these problems from happening again and again' | City, police and owner attempt to address problem property in St. Johns
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the last couple of years neighbors in St. Johns have voiced their frustrations and fears when it comes to a piece of private property at the end of N. Midway Avenue. They explained what started off as a homeless camp — out of sight, and out of mind — became a hotbed for illegal activity.
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekend
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Residents in SE Portland's Richmond neighborhood warn of serial burglar.
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
KGW
