3 overreactions from Michigan football’s road win at Iowa
These are three of the most absurd overreactions from Michigan’s jumbo-sized road victory inside of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines controlled the Hawkeyes for three/fourths of the game in their home stadium. When crunch time rolled around Michigan football put the stake through the heart of Iowa and broke them. It was a sign of what championship teams can do when the moment of truth is facing you head-to-head.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy
There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
elisportsnetwork.com
Wisconsin fires HC Paul Chryst, Nebraska and Colorado coaching jobs | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Michigan Wolverines’ impressive win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5. Klatt explains why J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum are just scratching the surface and why he believes Michigan is “very, very good.” ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa Wave: Michigan participates in tradition for first time since inception
The Iowa Wave is known as one of the best traditions in college football. With the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital peeking over Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to the hospital after the end of the first quarter and wave to cheer up sick children that are staying there.
Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Rolls Into Iowa City, Leaves With A Win
Michigan came into Iowa City, took care of business from the jump and headed home 5-0.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa
Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans roast Iowa’s notorious visitor locker rooms
The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. That means the Wolverines are sequestered in the infamously pink visiting locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium. It’s an old-school tradition thinking the color will pacify the opposing team. And given some of the historic upsets that have occurred on the field over the years, maybe the Hawkeyes are onto something.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
KCCI.com
KCRG.com
earnthenecklace.com
Radio Iowa
1380kcim.com
