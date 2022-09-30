Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
Biden announced the administration will provide $60 million through last year's bipartisan infrastructure law to help Puerto Rico.
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
Parents want an an education for their kids not indoctrination. Their voices must be heard
America's kids have had to endure catastrophic disruptions to their education since COVID lockdowns. Parents are right to speak up about the focus on woke ideology over fundamentals.
Comments / 0