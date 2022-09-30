ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades

After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
EMEA Daily: PayU-BillDesk Deal Collapses at Last Minute; Italian Court Cancels $169M Fine Against Apple, Amazon

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch technology firm Prosus announced that it has cancelled a planned takeover that would have seen its FinTech arm PayU merge with the Indian payment firm BillDesk. In Italy, a court has overruled a $169 million (€173 million) fine that the country’s antitrust authority levied against Apple and Amazon.
Amazon Says UK Seller Roster Grew 25% in 2021

The number of small- and medium-sized businesses in Britain selling over Amazon increased by more than 25 percent in 2021 — a growth rate far exceeding those posted by businesses in Germany, France or Italy. The 85,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Kingdom that sell on...
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

