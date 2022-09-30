Read full article on original website
Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids
One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
Lynnwood Parks and Recreation offering classes, events this fall
From ditching your diet to digital music, Lynnwood Parks and Recreation is offering a range of classes this fall, including the following:. Ditch Diet Culture: Reclaim Your Power over Food & Eating Series Thursdays, Oct. 6-27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mindfulness Forest Walks – A Practice in Slowing down, Nourishing Calm,...
Sounder train service available for Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland game Oct. 2
Seattle Mariners fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Oakland A’s. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park. The inbound train...
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year
Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
Day Trip Discoveries: Area museums offer art, culture, history — and quirky
When autumn rains begin, duck indoors to see the latest exhibits at a favorite museum or check out one that you’ve never visited. This area offers a wealth of museums, large and small, prominent and lesser known. Exhibits range from serious art, local history and cultural heritage to downright quirky, such as:
VFW Post 8870 announces annual student essay contest
Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is again hosting an annual student essay contest, which is open to students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest. The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. An essay, not to exceed 250 words, should address the topic “Why are veterans so important to us?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.
Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work
The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.
One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire
All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday. For the safety of the traveling...
US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures
All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command...
Council Oc.t 3 agenda includes discussions on ARPA spending, city property taxes
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 work session is set to receive six presentations regarding options for spending the city’s $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The presentations to be brought before the council are about the Center for Healthy Living, the police...
