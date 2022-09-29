Read full article on original website
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Orthopedic surgeon on Eagles' Week 4 injuries: Mailata, Slay, Elliott
Dr. Chu discussed the Eagles’ Week 4 injuries including Jordan Mailata’s shoulder injury, Darius Slay’s forearm injury, and the hit kicker Jake Elliott took.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Perhaps your loved one got a job overseas. Worse, they could be moving on. No matter what the circumstances, goodbyes can be tearful. If you care, they’re never easy. Sometimes, NBA teams have trouble saying goodbye to their players too. If a...
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game. Making matters worse, as Bass...
Former Steelers, Eagles RB involved in fight following youth football game, police investigating: reports
It looks like LeGarrette Blount might be throwing hands again, and this comes with particularly poor timing because the former NFL running back reportedly got into a scrap Saturday following a youth football game. According to multiple reports, Blount, who spent eight years in the NFL, including the 2014 season...
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
Report: Colts fear star player could have significant injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, and there is some concern that he could be forced to miss time. The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain, Zac Keefer of The Athletic reports. With...
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
Bleacher Report
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
