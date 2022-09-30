ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha Rapid Response volunteers living in Florida share hurricane experience

By Mary Nelson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Omaha Rapid Response plans to send teams to the southeast in a few weeks once need is better understood following Hurricane Ian.

The faith-based nonprofit started 22 years ago and is made up of volunteers.

In the aftermath of other hurricanes, they’ve helped communities clean up and build back.

Anchor Mary Nelson spoke with volunteers Zoe and Martin Howard, who just moved from Omaha to Palm Coast, Florida this summer.

As Ian spun over their home on Thursday, they explained what’s next.

