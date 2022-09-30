Third-year running back Miyan Williams tied the program record with five rushing touchdowns to help propel the Buckeyes to their fifth win of the season. No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) used the rushing attack from Williams to defeat Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) 49-10 for the ninth-consecutive season, winning every matchup since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO