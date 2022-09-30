Read full article on original website
Related
Lantern
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers
The Ohio State football team’s 49-10 dismantling of Rutgers Saturday did not see love from national voters, remaining No. 3 in the Associated Press Poll. No matter, the Buckeyes look to continue business as usual against Michigan State Oct. 8 in their first road matchup of the season. The...
Lantern
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers
As Rutgers sophomore quarterback Evan Simon dropped back and threw a pass with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter Saturday, fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison tipped the football where it dangled in the air for the lone Buckeye in the area. Fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers jumped and...
Lantern
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10
Third-year running back Miyan Williams tied the program record with five rushing touchdowns to help propel the Buckeyes to their fifth win of the season. No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) used the rushing attack from Williams to defeat Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) 49-10 for the ninth-consecutive season, winning every matchup since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State sweeps weekend set with Mercyhurst to open season
The No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team started its 2022-23 season with two wins after sweeping Mercyhurst University in a weekend series behind two four-goal showings and junior forward Travis Treloar’s four-assist series. The Buckeyes’ success came from a strong special teams performance. They went two-for-nine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweep
Senior forward Sarah Charley scored two goals to lead the Ohio State field hockey team to a 4-0 win over Kent State and secure a weekend sweep. The Buckeyes (5-5, 1-3 Big Ten) topped the Golden Flashes (5-5, 3-0 MAC) at Buckeye Varsity Field Sunday for their second-straight win. “It’s...
Lantern
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchup
Third-years wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Cameron Martinez will be among 14 Buckeyes unavailable during No. 3 Ohio State’s Homecoming game against Rutgers. Smith-Njigba will miss his second-consecutive game as he continues to heal from a leg injury, making it three outings this season that he’s been unavailable.
Comments / 0