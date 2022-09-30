ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PJ Tucker Uses Milwaukee Bucks as Motivation for Sixers

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, head coach Doc Rivers had high praise for the team’s veteran forward, PJ Tucker. Following Philly’s latest training camp session, the Sixers head coach pointed out that the team possesses just one player...
Two Sixers Stars Leave Spectators Believing They’ll Sit vs. Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Brooklyn, New York, for their preseason opener on Monday night. With a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers aren’t expected to play everybody. Following Sunday afternoon’s final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that several players...
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season

In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Mavs’ Christian Wood Pegged as X-Factor for 2022-23 NBA Season

After getting beat up by Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had to improve their frontcourt heading into the 2022-23 season. They did just that by signing JaVale McGee in free agency and trading for Christian Wood in mid-June.
