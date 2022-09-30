Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Witnesses that Ignored the Murder of a New York WomanSam H ArnoldNew York City, NY
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PJ Tucker Uses Milwaukee Bucks as Motivation for Sixers
Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, head coach Doc Rivers had high praise for the team’s veteran forward, PJ Tucker. Following Philly’s latest training camp session, the Sixers head coach pointed out that the team possesses just one player...
NBA・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Sixers Stars Leave Spectators Believing They’ll Sit vs. Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers are in Brooklyn, New York, for their preseason opener on Monday night. With a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers aren’t expected to play everybody. Following Sunday afternoon’s final training camp session in Charleston, South Carolina, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers hinted that several players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Delonte West Struggles Continue; Mavs Owner Mark Cuban: ‘Addition is Awful’
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but team owner Mark Cuban maintains a passionate interest in the welfare of a plater from the Mavs’ past. "It's a struggle for him," Cuban said of Delonte West, who has been the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs’ Christian Wood Pegged as X-Factor for 2022-23 NBA Season
After getting beat up by Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had to improve their frontcourt heading into the 2022-23 season. They did just that by signing JaVale McGee in free agency and trading for Christian Wood in mid-June.
