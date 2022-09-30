ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performance

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Indiana 3-1 Saturday, earning head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg her 50th-career win. The Buckeyes (7-5, 3-1 Big Ten) got ahead early in the first set and stayed in control after taking a 3-2 lead. The Hoosiers (9-7, 2-2 Big Ten) made a run to bring the score to 12-10, but Ohio State scored three-straight points to take the set 25-10.
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over Rutgers

The No. 3 Ohio State football team showcased a dominant rushing performance, defeating Rutgers 49-10 Saturday behind third-year running back Miyan Williams’ program record-tying five-touchdown performance. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for a career-low 154 yards, but his arm wasn’t needed as the Buckeyes rushed for over seven yards per attempt.
