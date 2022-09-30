Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The news was delivered to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in plain terms. When head coach Mike Tomlin told him that the team was making a change, he didn't have to say much. "He said 8's in at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's all he said" Trubisky had a bleak...
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football marks a story of two teams looking to bounce back after both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) suffered their first defeats of the 2022 season in week 3. Offensive struggles doomed the Buccaneers during a home loss to Green Bay while the Chiefs were upset on the road in Indianapolis.
Giants Sign Linebacker A.J. Klein | Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have reportedly signed free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Klein was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2013 out of Iowa State. A member of the Panthers' Super Bowl 50 team that lost to Denver 24-10, Klein has experience as both an inside and outside linebacker.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Explains Cameron Brate Concussion Timeline
During Sunday Night Football, the Buccaneers‘ handling of a concussion suffered by tight end Cameron Brate concussion came under scrutiny. Brate came off the field against Kansas City after a collision with teammate Chris Godwin appeared to daze him late in the first half. But Brate returned to the field shortly thereafter and finished out the half. At halftime, Tampa Bay declared Brate out of the game with concussion symptoms.
A Standout Performance by Inside Linebackers
NASHVILLE – The absence of inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had problematic potential on Sunday given that the Tennessee Titans defense faced one of the NFL’s best running backs in Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor. It wound up as anything but a significant issue. Threeinside linebackers – David Long, Dylan...
Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20
Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix. The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop. The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop. But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually...
Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones Improving; Kenny Golladay Could Miss Time
Twenty-four hours after the New York Giants were hit hard by the injury bug in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, there is mixed news regarding the statuses of several of the players affected. According to head coach Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) is "feeling a little bit...
Raiders’ Amik Robertson Talks Touchdown vs. Denver
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders not only got their first win of the 2022 NFL campaign on Sunday, but they did it over an AFC West division rival in the Denver Broncos. One of the reasons for that win was a rare defensive touchdown by defensive back Amik Robertson. We...
Jaguars vs. Eagles: Week 4 Snap Count Analysis
View the original article to see embedded media. While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap...
Matt Rhule Responds to Questions About Job Security, College Openings
With Sunday's loss to Arizona, the Carolina Panthers fell to 1-3 on the season and 11-26 overall in two-plus seasons under head coach Matt Rhule. The most alarming stat is that the Panthers are 1-26 in his tenure when the opposing team scores more than 17 points, including 24 consecutive losses in that scenario. Considering the NFL average sits between 22-23 points per game over the last two seasons, there aren't many opportunities for this team to win games.
PFF Grades: Henry, Autry Among Top Perfomers at Indianapolis
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did just enough to earn a big road win over Indianapolis on Sunday, piling up 24 points in the first half and relying on big defensive stops to secure the 24-17 victory in the second half. Here’s a quick look at how Pro Football...
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season when they downed their AFC West rival the Denver Broncos. After the game, we caught up in the locker room with superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby to get his thoughts on the contest. You can watch them below:
JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Discussing Health Scare
View the original article to see embedded media. Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt became visibly emotional Sunday after his team’s 26–16 win over the Panthers while fielding questions about a recent health scare. Watt shocked the NFL world Sunday when just hours before the Carolina game he shared...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs get sweet revenge on Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — For more than 19 ½ months, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs endured the bitter memory of their loss to the Bucs in Super Bowl 55. When given a chance for some revenge Sunday night, they settled an old score with a mostly lopsided one. Mahomes...
Report: Broncos Fear ‘Serious’ Knee Injury for RB Javonte Williams
It likely will be a while before Javonte Williams takes his next snap. According to multiple media reports, the Denver Broncos fear a "serious" knee injury to their bruising running back, who went down amid Sunday's 32-23 defeat at Las Vegas. Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm...
‘Things Happen in This Game’: Dan Campbell on Early Injuries
The Detroit Lions are adamant the coaching staff and athletic trainers are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Like many NFL teams, the Lions have been forced to deal with questions regarding the team’s training processes, given the significant amount of injuries that have occurred early in the season.
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
Huskies Lost But Odunze Won Over More Fans of His Game
Rome Odunze, unlike his University of Washington football team, was good from start to finish last Friday night against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. He scored the Huskies' first touchdown on the initial drive of the game, getting behind Bruins cornerback Devin Kirkwood to haul in a wide-open 33-yard catch from Michael Penix Jr.
Packers Must Find Answers Before It’s Too Late
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The race is on for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers improved to 3-1 by beating the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur isn’t going to make any apologies for a win that lacked style points against a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a “win’s a win.”
