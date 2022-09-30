With Sunday's loss to Arizona, the Carolina Panthers fell to 1-3 on the season and 11-26 overall in two-plus seasons under head coach Matt Rhule. The most alarming stat is that the Panthers are 1-26 in his tenure when the opposing team scores more than 17 points, including 24 consecutive losses in that scenario. Considering the NFL average sits between 22-23 points per game over the last two seasons, there aren't many opportunities for this team to win games.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO