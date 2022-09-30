Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Western Brown's Drew Novak moves to No. 3 on OHSAA's career passing yards list
Western Brown senior QB Drew Novak moved into third place on the state's all-time career passing yards list as the Broncos defeated visiting Clinton-Massie 50-28 Friday night.
Bucs: Cameron Brate complained of shoulder pain before reporting concussion symptoms
TAMPA — Bucs tight end Cameron Brate initially complained of shoulder pain and was checked three times by team doctors before going back into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, head coach Todd Bowles said Monday. Brate, who was targeted three more times, wasn’t ruled out and placed under...
Cincy Jungle
2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents. One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one...
atozsports.com
Major AFC North drama is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals
Despite their 0-2 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first in the AFC North after week four. The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win this week. Every other AFC North team lost on Sunday. (Strangely, each AFC North team that played on Sunday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up
CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
The graduate transfer was carted off the field Saturday after sustaining an injury on the opening kickoff against Auburn.
High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week
The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown.
UW Lost All-American Player, Program Giant in Rick Redman (1943-2022)
The former two-way standout died on Friday after a long illness.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincy Jungle
DJ Reader claps at Tyreek Hill after Bengals beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
Tyreek Hill made it clear that he owed Eli Apple, and while he had 10 receptions for well over 100 yards in the Dolphins' Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he didn’t get in the end zone nor did his team come out on top. While his...
Yardbarker
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Twitter appears to troll the rest of the AFC North’s really bad day
Today was a very good day for the Cincinnati Bengals. Entering the day, Cincinnati sat in third place in the AFC North. By day’s end, Cincinnati would be in a tie for first place in the division. Not one, not two, but all three other division teams lost in...
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals defense continues to dominate
As the Cincinnati Bengals offense has had some issues getting going this season, one thing has remained the same from the 2021 season - their defense. Even in their losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, the defense played well enough to win both of those games. Thursday night,...
Comments / 2