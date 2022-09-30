ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

M&M’s introduces new ‘spokescandy’ for the first time in 10 years

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWgpP_0iFxLY0y00

For the first time in 10 years, M&M’s has welcomed a new character to its colorful array of fellow spokescandies.

Purple – who is described as “quirky, confident, and authentic” — officially joined the lineup after 10 million fans voted to add the color to the candy pieces back in May. She is meant to “represent acceptance and inclusivity,” according to the company’s press release .

She beat out aqua and pink to join the iconic crew.

On Tuesday, purple even debuted her singing chops in a promotional song and music video titled “I’m Just Gonna Be Me.”

Red, yellow, orange, green, blue and brown also joined her in her production. Each of these characters got a makeover in January. Most notably, green swapped out her go-go boots for sneakers.

For the first time in 10 years, M&Ms has welcomed a new character — purple — to its colorful array of fellow spokescandies.
M&M's

The candymaker has promised to donate $1 from each stream of the song to the music nonprofit Sing for Hope, up to $500,000.

“There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self – our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Jane Hwang, global VP at Mars Wrigley, said in the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVpeO_0iFxLY0y00
Purple – who is described as “quirky, confident, and authentic” — officially joined the lineup after 10 million fans voted to add the color to the candy pieces back in May.
M&M's

When it comes to the name of the candy, many people believe it was inspired by the “mmm” sound made when you eat the chocolate. However, there’s a more historical explanation.

The two “M”s in the name actually represent Forrest E. Mars Sr. — the founder of Mars — and Bruce Murrie, the son of Hershey Chocolate’s president William F. R. Murrie.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Creators of TikTok Favorite ‘Taste the Biscuit’ on Why Their Song Has Been Viral for Over a Decade

Once upon a time, obscure media stayed obscure. Movies became cult classics worshiped by a select audience. Indie bands had devoted listeners but never broke through to mainstream success. Canceled TV shows never got rebooted, while little-reviewed books went to libraries to gather dust, and perhaps be discovered in another decade. But online, something very different may happen. An idea or meme can be so niche — so particular and baffling — that it explodes in the collective consciousness. Paradoxically, it’s the feeling of a private joke or secret knowledge among very few insiders that draws more people into the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Wrigley#Music Video#Food Drink
CBS News

M&Ms introduces first new character in more than a decade: Purple

Mars has introduced its first new M&M character in more than a decade. The new purple "spokescandy" is a peanut M&M designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, the brand's parent company Mars said in a press release. Purple joins the company's other characters, Red, Yellow, Green, Brown, Orange and Blue,...
BUSINESS
The Kitchn

How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake

It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls

Combine sugar, yeast, salt, and 4 cups of the flour in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; gradually add remaining 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
RECIPES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy