Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Bicyclist from Germany dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 outside Reedsport
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver struck a bicyclist from Germany on Hwy 101 near milepost 209 in Gardner Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reports. The bicyclist died from her injuries the next day. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old...
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
Firefighters hold fundraiser at Autzen tailgate
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
Springfield students dance to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
Charges are pending against 18-year-old who ran over two people earlier this month
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
Oregon State struggles second week in a row against top ranked opponents
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State kicked off Pac-12 play hosting #6 USC last week and although the Beavers couldn't pull out the win, they definitely had chances to. And this week it didn't get much easier for OSU as the Beavs traveled to take on #12 Utah. The Beavers...
Oregon volleyball's unstoppable offense dominating Pac-12
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
