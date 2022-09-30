Read full article on original website
WIFR
Edgebrook is “brewing” up a sweet treat at it’s annual arts and crafts fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook Center in Rockford kicks off Autumn with it’s forty-fifth annual Cider Cinnamon Arts and Crafts fair. Those who come out enjoyed live music while shopping for various pieces of art, jewelry, décor and more from dozens of vendors. Saturday is the first dat out of the two day festival at the Edgebrook Center, and organizers say they expect to see large crowds Sunday after seeing today’s turn out.
WIFR
The Comeback Kids: Dave Pedersen and Maze Books
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dave Pedersen has worked several jobs across a multitude of industries and now he’s back home with his fascination for writing and reading along for the ride. Dave’s newest venture is in downtown Rockford where you’re encouraged to go in with an open mind to find your latest read.
WIFR
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
New Store in Downtown Beloit
From Zen to Bushel and Pecks to Flying Pig, downtown is by far one of the most popular places for Beloit students to go. Recently, a new store opened on 524 E Grand Ave called the Cozy Bin Store. This store features discounted products from places like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, along with miscellaneous item bins. This week, until September 31, you can fill an entire bag with anything in store for only thirty dollars! This store is perfect for those on a budget or in search of a great deal on items from their favorite retail stores. The owner, Dollee Magarotto, explains how this store got started up, “One thing I noticed that people always said was ‘dream’. Anybody can dream, but I took it a step further and developed it. When Covid hit we [Dollee and her family] started rethinking and we decided to go back to what we loved to do and knew how to do, shop for deals. So I thought ‘why not bring people deals?’, and that’s how it was born,” Magarotto explained. The Cozy Bin is a unique store as it has an inventory process like no other, as stock is rotated on a regular basis and one never knows what may be in the store that day. As far as future plans, the store plans of closing its storefront on Grand Avenue and expanding to full pallet sales along with offering jobs in various fields perfect for college students and young adults. Make sure to check it out while it’s downtown and see what deals you might find!
WIFR
Rockton Hanz Brew Fest makes comeback after three years
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockton beer festival that celebrates the life of a man murdered back in 2014, makes a comeback for the first time in three years since the beginning of COVID-19. Family members of 37-year-old Todd Hansmeier, kick off the Hanz Brew Fest at Settlers Park. Beer enthusiasts were invited to enjoy food, drinks and entertainment; all the things they say Todd loved most.
WIFR
Fire to Rockford home causes $50,000 in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters were able to put out a fire in about ten minutes in the 800 block of Emerson Drive, but not before the home suffered about $50,000 in damages. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. The two people living at the home were able to get out safely; but the residence sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is helping find a place to stay for the two displaced adults.
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
WIFR
OSF HealthCare and Pink Heals hosts parade for four-year-old on hospice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Medical Center in Rockford and Pink Heals partnered up to host a fire truck parade for a four-year-old girl on hospice care. Dozens of community members and local law enforcement surprise Aliyah at her home. OFS HealthCare hospice manager Barb Johnsons says, she is one of the younger patients that’s been on hospice in Rockford. Johnson says that’s why today’s parade was even more important to sponsor, so Aliyah and her family can have something special to remember.
Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
WIFR
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The marijuana industry rakes in millions of dollars for Illinois each year, and Rockford’s marijuana economy is growing with the introduction of a new grow house. Star Buds is a craft grow company with an ownership that is 66% black. The company expects to bring...
WIFR
Sunny, mild pattern to continue well into the week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As weekends go, they simply don’t get much better than this! The Stateline was treated to wall-to-wall sunshine both Saturday and Sunday to go along with temperatures right where they should be as we open the month of October. There’s little reason to believe there’ll...
Cold Case: Lottie Flowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call. There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert
No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
WIFR
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - No one faces charges in the death of a four-year-old hit by a vehicle Saturday outside a Beloit sports complex. “This wasn’t a situation of speeding or distracted driving,” the Beloit Police Department shared Monday in a news release via Facebook. Investigators say the...
WIFR
A ‘Walk to Remember’ those who died too soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot of walking but also a lot of hugging this Sunday for parents that had to do the unthinkable; burying their children, but they refuse to bury their memories. The annual event at the YMCA honors those who have experienced the death of newborns, stillborns,...
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
