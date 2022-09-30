From Zen to Bushel and Pecks to Flying Pig, downtown is by far one of the most popular places for Beloit students to go. Recently, a new store opened on 524 E Grand Ave called the Cozy Bin Store. This store features discounted products from places like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, along with miscellaneous item bins. This week, until September 31, you can fill an entire bag with anything in store for only thirty dollars! This store is perfect for those on a budget or in search of a great deal on items from their favorite retail stores. The owner, Dollee Magarotto, explains how this store got started up, “One thing I noticed that people always said was ‘dream’. Anybody can dream, but I took it a step further and developed it. When Covid hit we [Dollee and her family] started rethinking and we decided to go back to what we loved to do and knew how to do, shop for deals. So I thought ‘why not bring people deals?’, and that’s how it was born,” Magarotto explained. The Cozy Bin is a unique store as it has an inventory process like no other, as stock is rotated on a regular basis and one never knows what may be in the store that day. As far as future plans, the store plans of closing its storefront on Grand Avenue and expanding to full pallet sales along with offering jobs in various fields perfect for college students and young adults. Make sure to check it out while it’s downtown and see what deals you might find!

BELOIT, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO