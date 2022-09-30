Virginia Department of Social Services information system is not sustainable, according to State Inspector

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are now concerns with services in the Virginia Department of Social Services, including the department’s current information tracking system, according to a recent audit from the Office of the State Inspector General.

OASIS — short for Online Automated Services Information System — is the Virginia Department of Social Services Division of Family Services’ current referral tracking system. This system provides an online case record for several Social Services programs, including Child Protective Services, to local social services offices statewide.

However, the Office of the State Inspector General is now concerned about the system being able to function in the future.

“OASIS has limited integration with other Virginia Department of Social Services applications,” State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall said. “OASIS is not compliant with new federal regulations set forth by the Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System and this makes required reporting difficult.”

In addition to the system not lining up with current federal regulations, an Office of the State Inspector General audit report found that OASIS does not have the support to add any new features and is also limited in how it can track information submitted through the system.

The report also found several issues with Social Services at the local level. According to the audit report , local Department of Social Services office phones did not direct callers to contact local law enforcement and included an incorrect CPS State Hotline number. Many local Social Services offices also do not currently advertise tools like the Mandated Reporter Portal, which allows mandated reporters to submit online reports to Child Protective Services.

The Office of the State Inspector General made several recommendations for the Department of Social Services, including implementing and maintaining a new statewide tracking system, requiring localities to review their after-hour messaging and holding more frequent policy and procedure training for local case workers.

The Department of Social Services has plans to make these corrections by December 2025.

