Virginia Department of Social Services information system is not sustainable, according to State Inspector

By Delaney Murray
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are now concerns with services in the Virginia Department of Social Services, including the department’s current information tracking system, according to a recent audit from the Office of the State Inspector General.

OASIS — short for Online Automated Services Information System — is the Virginia Department of Social Services Division of Family Services’ current referral tracking system. This system provides an online case record for several Social Services programs, including Child Protective Services, to local social services offices statewide.

However, the Office of the State Inspector General is now concerned about the system being able to function in the future.

“OASIS has limited integration with other Virginia Department of Social Services applications,” State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall said. “OASIS is not compliant with new federal regulations set forth by the Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System and this makes required reporting difficult.”

In addition to the system not lining up with current federal regulations, an Office of the State Inspector General audit report found that OASIS does not have the support to add any new features and is also limited in how it can track information submitted through the system.

The report also found several issues with Social Services at the local level. According to the audit report , local Department of Social Services office phones did not direct callers to contact local law enforcement and included an incorrect CPS State Hotline number. Many local Social Services offices also do not currently advertise tools like the Mandated Reporter Portal, which allows mandated reporters to submit online reports to Child Protective Services.

The Office of the State Inspector General made several recommendations for the Department of Social Services, including implementing and maintaining a new statewide tracking system, requiring localities to review their after-hour messaging and holding more frequent policy and procedure training for local case workers.

The Department of Social Services has plans to make these corrections by December 2025.

Comments / 15

Marguerite G Kendall
3d ago

Have know.friends discriminated against cause they were white. Told their car was worth too much money (hardly ran) or residence (trailer cost too much per month).

Reply
5
AP_000146.fed1548382ab4d07ae5996e0e31c2023.1311
3d ago

How about Abolish CPS and stop all that profit from taking children away from their parents. Wonder why the world is the way it is now because of how many children these people have traumatized. Look back ever since Clinton allowed funding for adopting children out the world has gotten worse and worse. These corrupt people will continue to do whatever makes their pockets fatter and when that involves the traumatization of children it’s just sick! The whole system needs investigated. Changes to this OASIS system will just feed the mouths of these sick people, and fuel the ways that people can anonymously make fake reports and get away with destroying families with no consequences to the people who lie. Governor Glen Youngkin if you want to continue to protect parent rights like you have been start working on taking down the corrupt CPS and family courts!!!!! People educate yourself on the corruption of these people!!!

Reply(1)
4
Jeannie Brown
3d ago

Some foster parents are PURE EVIL..What a shame for the poor children. God protect All your Children🙏🙏😪

Reply
5
