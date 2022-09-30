Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Razor clamming closed on Oregon's coast due to domoic acid
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has closed all razor clam harvesting on the Oregon coast, the ODA announced Friday. The marine biotoxin domoic acid has been found in levels exceeding the closure limit along the entire...
nbc16.com
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
nbc16.com
Governor Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court Vacancy
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday, October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. This was created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Thomas Balmer. The Governor thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. The retirement of...
nbc16.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with identifying two subjects and/or a vehicle parked at the intersection of HWY 20W and Innes Market between 5:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. on September 26th. According to OSP, two subjects, a male and female,...
nbc16.com
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
nbc16.com
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
nbc16.com
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
nbc16.com
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
nbc16.com
Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
nbc16.com
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
nbc16.com
Oregon hospitals lose more than $215 million in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money the first half of 2022. A lot of money -- $215 million, more than was lost in the pandemic phase lockdown of 2020. “The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,”...
nbc16.com
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
nbc16.com
Springfield students dance to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball's unstoppable offense dominating Pac-12
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
nbc16.com
Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams
PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
nbc16.com
Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
nbc16.com
Wrong-way I-5 driver arrested on multiple charges including DUII
A woman was arrested Sunday morning and faces multiple charges including DUII after driving the wrong way on I-5 and hitting another vehicle. Oregon State Police say 48-year-old Heather Marie Bolton of Oakridge was driving her grey Hyundai the wrong way on I-5 when when she hit a Ford F150 near milepost 209. The driver of the truck was not injured.
nbc16.com
Charges are pending against 18-year-old who ran over two people earlier this month
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
