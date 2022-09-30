Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of...
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Beach Police Find Boy And Arrest Guardian
Huntington Beach police Monday arrested the guardian of a noncommunicative boy who was found by authorities. The woman was taken into custody on Monday morning, a short time after police had sought the public’s help to identify the missing boy, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. When they...
Santa Ana Church Vandal Cops Plea Deal
A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday.
Relatives Sue Over Death of Worker in Fullerton Firm Explosion
Relatives of a worker killed during a 2021 explosion at a Fullerton engineering firm are suing multiple defendants over the 29-year-old Lynwood man's death during testing of a fire-fighting system.
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
newsantaana.com
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial
Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
2urbangirls.com
LASD union wants to intervene in County’s suit against Sheriff Villanueva
LOS ANGELES – Members of the union representing Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are asking a judge to allow their intervention in a lawsuit by the county demanding that Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs.
mynewsla.com
Armed, Barricaded Suspect Peacefully Surrenders To LBPD
An armed and barricaded suspect peacefully surrendered to authorities after being shot at by police Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to the 5200 block of East 25th Street after it was reported that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Eugene Amacher of Long Beach, was pointing a gun at another person, according to Long Beach police.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the East...
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff's officials said Friday.
2 Shot at La Puente House Party
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
