Every Veteran Has a Story: Simeon Norris Bridges
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) Simeon was enrolled at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas when the United States entered the World War on April 6, 1917. He registered for the military draft in Center, Shelby County the following month on May 29, 1917. His registration card (Form 1, draft # 2405) noted: he was a natural born citizen; student; single; Caucasian; no prior military service; and no exemption to the draft was claimed. Physically he was described as of medium height and built with blue eyes and red hair.(2)
Joaquin ISD FIRST Rating
October 3, 2022 - Joaquin ISD is pleased to announce an “A =Superior Achievement” rating on the 2021-22 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). A financial management report explaining our FIRST rating will be presented during the regular scheduled board meeting at 6pm on Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Joaquin ISD Board Room.
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7
The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The ‘Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
Jerry "Perch" Bass
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin with Thomas Spurlock officiating. Born February 12, 1953, Jerry is the son of Fay Woods Bass and Clarence Emmitt Bass Sr. He is survived by:. Children:. Shelly Bass and Michael Bass of Joaquin.
SH7, Cummings Street in Joaquin Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
October 2, 2022 - The intersection of Cummings Street and State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 5:45pm a white 2020 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck owned by Texas Flood and driven by Koy Jason Lane Burks, 25, of Overton was southbound on Cummings Street in Joaquin. As Burks approached the intersection with State Highway 7 (SH7) West he attempted to stop; however, he unintentionally depressed the accelerator and the truck entered SH7.
Joaquin VFD Reports to 6 Calls: 4 Medical, 1 Fire, 1 Crash
October 3, 2022 - The final week of September was a busy one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 6 separate outings. Here is a summary of the weeks events. Starting mid-day on Sunday the JVFD was dispatched to a seizure patient on Connell Ferry Road. The EMR team responded to check out the patient before DeSoto EMS could arrive to transport.
Gifted and Talented Program Referrals Open
October 3, 2022 - The Counseling Department of Center ISD is accepting referrals for the Gifted and Talented program until Friday, October 28, 2022 for our annual assessment period. Referral forms can be found on the District website and in the front office of each campus and should be returned...
Bears Take 55-6 Road Win Over Wolves
The Timpson Bears varsity football team improved their season record to 6-0 with a 55-6 conference win over the San Augustine Wolves (0-5) on Friday. The Bears now hold a 2-0 District 11 2A mark. Timpson gained a 6-0 advantage at the 10:05 minute mark of the first quarter when...
