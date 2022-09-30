Read full article on original website
7 great things you can see at the London Film Festival (that aren’t movies)
Hit a VR dance floor, catch a movie star in conversation or get cosmic with some immersive art. The BFI London Film Festival isn’t all about the movies. Okay, sure, it's mainly about the movies, but there are still plenty of other film-adjacent things to get stuck into over the next 12 days. You can nip back to the heyday of acid house via an immersive VR adventure, or just hear some of Hollywood’s finest sharing their secrets at a screen talk. With the fest off and running today, here’s three non-film highlights to look out for.
The Luna Park at Coney Island is now a super-cool Halloween destination
A favorite during the warmer summer months, the iconic Luna Park at Coney Island has turned into the ideal cold-weather destination this month as well. Now through October 30, fun roller coasters, trick-or-treating sessions, tractor racing opportunities, balloon twisting fun, seasonal decorating stations and giant pumpkins will take over Luna Park's Halloween Harvest events.
