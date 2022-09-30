ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

NJ.com

Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Field hockey recap

Kylie Elefante made six saves for the shutout as Allentown defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 3-0, in Princeton Junction. Ella Sluder had a goal and assist for Allentown (6-5), which put in a pair of goals in the second quarter to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Delaney Nolan and Hailee Ladu each scored a goal in the win.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Lakeland over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap

Megan Szanto’s two goals powered Lakeland to a 3-0 victory over Wayne Valley in Wayne. Gianna Peralta had a goal and an assist for Lakeland (8-1), which scored two third period goals to pull away. Drew Burek made four saves to earn the shutout. Wayne Valley falls to 6-2-1.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap

Jaime Palmer, Connor Capaci, Frankie Brusco, Stepan Kapranov and Jackson O’Connor provided the goals as Holmdel won at home, 5-1, over Toms River South. Colin Hynes dished two assists while Palmer and David Weiner added one each for Holmdel (9-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Toms River South is...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne and Oak Knoll play to tie - Girls soccer recap

Angela Maino scored two goals for Bayonne and Riley Cross had one goal and one assist for Oak Knoll in a 3-3 tie in Summit. Maris Mcginty and Georgia Christos scored one goal each for Oak Knoll, which led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes. Emily Karlicki recorded one goal for Bayonne.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Hills over Sparta - Boys soccer recap

Killian Yombor paced Morris Hills with one goal and two assists in its 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Erick Cortes and Chris D’Souza added one goal each for Morris Hills, which led 2-0 at halftime. Dylan Barry scored for Sparta. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham over Randolph - Girls soccer recap

Abi Fitzsimmons scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Maddie Ryan for Mendham in its 1-0 win over Randolph in Mendham. Sonja Zeepvat made 10 saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap

Addison Rivera and Emma Buttocovla scored first-half goals and Seneca held on for a 2-1 win over Bishop Eustace in Tabernacle. Kelsey Besser made five saves to help Seneca even its record at 5-5. Brianna Bigos scored off an assist from Anna Marquardt in the fourth quarter to cut Seneca’s...
TABERNACLE, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway over Williamstown - Boys soccer recap

Braden Mission and Luke Wordelmann scored first-half goals and Kingsway went on to defeat Williamstown 3-0 in Woolwich to complete a season sweep of its Tri-County Conference Royal Division rival. Antonio Amoroso added an insurance goal after the break, his sixth of the season, and Maximus Bobadilla made two saves...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Old Bridge blanks South Brunswick

Morgan Nelson recorded a goal and two assists to lead Old Bridge in a 5-0 win over South Brunswick, in Matawan. Isabella Ludovico made two saves to earn the shutout for the Knights (6-5). Jenna Scopellite, Jessica Chin, Gianna Tuso and Emily Walz also scored in the win. Stephanie Macaluso...
MATAWAN, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Cruz nets OT winner as North Arlington tops Saddle River Day

Junior Lia Cruz netted the matchwinner in overtime as North Arlington rallied to squeeze by Saddle River Day 2-1 in Saddle River. Junior Sophia Veloso leveled the game in the second half for North Arlington (9-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season on Sunday to Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament. Senior Arancha Antunes assisted on both goals while junior goalie Daliana Rojas finished with eight saves.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan rallied to edge Shore - Boys soccer recap

James Brackett knocked in the game-winner in the 76th minute as Raritan rallied to win, 3-2, over Shore in West Long Branch. Brackett converted a pass from Lupo Ryder after Stefan Cojocariu knotted the score at 2-all in the 69th minute for Raritan (5-4-1). Lucas Hutnik staked Raritan to a...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Wardlaw-Hartridge at Spotswood - Girls soccer recap

Angelina Vargas scored twice to lead Wardlaw-Hartridge to a 2-0 win over Spotswood, in Edison. Both goals were scored in the second half and both were assisted by Emma Herko. Sophia Riccio made six saves to earn the shutout for Wardlaw-Hartridge (7-2-1). The Chargers fell to 9-2. The N.J. High...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry over Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Bugliari scored a hat trick to spark Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Franklin in Martinsville. Bugliari increased his season total to nine goals and also collected two assists. Thomas Yanez scored and set up two other goals for Pingry, which bounced back from two straight ties and improved to 6-0-3.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

No. Highlands over Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Sota Shimizu, Yuichi Hincapie and Justin Dario scored to lead Northern Highlands in a 3-0 win over Ridgewood, in Allendale. Marc Putrino made three saves to earn the shutout for Northern Highlands (4-6). Ridgewood fell to 5-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
HIGHLANDS, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Old Bridge blanks Ranney

Laila Vaughan netted two goals to lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 win over Ranney, in Matawan. Kristin Gissubel recorded a goal and an assist for the Knight (7-3). Karina Cracchiolo and Gretchen Polst also scored in the win. Kirin Patient made 26 saves for Ranney (1-6). The N.J. High...
MATAWAN, NJ
