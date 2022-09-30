Read full article on original website
No. 10 Rancocas Valley over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Nicole Everard scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Joanna Marlin also scored twice and set up a goal for Rancocas Valley, which won its third straight game and raised its record to 10-1-1.
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Field hockey recap
Kylie Elefante made six saves for the shutout as Allentown defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 3-0, in Princeton Junction. Ella Sluder had a goal and assist for Allentown (6-5), which put in a pair of goals in the second quarter to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Delaney Nolan and Hailee Ladu each scored a goal in the win.
Lakeland over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Megan Szanto’s two goals powered Lakeland to a 3-0 victory over Wayne Valley in Wayne. Gianna Peralta had a goal and an assist for Lakeland (8-1), which scored two third period goals to pull away. Drew Burek made four saves to earn the shutout. Wayne Valley falls to 6-2-1.
Holmdel over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Jaime Palmer, Connor Capaci, Frankie Brusco, Stepan Kapranov and Jackson O’Connor provided the goals as Holmdel won at home, 5-1, over Toms River South. Colin Hynes dished two assists while Palmer and David Weiner added one each for Holmdel (9-1), which led 3-0 at halftime. Toms River South is...
HS Football: Goffney-Fleming has found a home at Lenape, and he’s making an impact
Three high schools in four years wasn’t the plan, a learning experience he says. After two years at Haddon Heights, there was a transfer to Camden. A few months later, he was walking the halls at Lenape. “A kid who’s at his third high school usually throws up a...
Bayonne and Oak Knoll play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Angela Maino scored two goals for Bayonne and Riley Cross had one goal and one assist for Oak Knoll in a 3-3 tie in Summit. Maris Mcginty and Georgia Christos scored one goal each for Oak Knoll, which led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes. Emily Karlicki recorded one goal for Bayonne.
Morris Hills over Sparta - Boys soccer recap
Killian Yombor paced Morris Hills with one goal and two assists in its 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Erick Cortes and Chris D’Souza added one goal each for Morris Hills, which led 2-0 at halftime. Dylan Barry scored for Sparta. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
J.P Stevens over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (4-8) built a 4-0 lead by halftime and held onto the win despite being outscored 4-1 in the second half by the Tigers (7-5). Heathr Riess added on a goal and an asisst to the win, while Naina Patti and Sophia Chessere also scored. Oliva Lugo recorded two asissts.
Mendham over Randolph - Girls soccer recap
Abi Fitzsimmons scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Maddie Ryan for Mendham in its 1-0 win over Randolph in Mendham. Sonja Zeepvat made 10 saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Seneca over Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera and Emma Buttocovla scored first-half goals and Seneca held on for a 2-1 win over Bishop Eustace in Tabernacle. Kelsey Besser made five saves to help Seneca even its record at 5-5. Brianna Bigos scored off an assist from Anna Marquardt in the fourth quarter to cut Seneca’s...
Kingsway over Williamstown - Boys soccer recap
Braden Mission and Luke Wordelmann scored first-half goals and Kingsway went on to defeat Williamstown 3-0 in Woolwich to complete a season sweep of its Tri-County Conference Royal Division rival. Antonio Amoroso added an insurance goal after the break, his sixth of the season, and Maximus Bobadilla made two saves...
Girls soccer: Old Bridge blanks South Brunswick
Morgan Nelson recorded a goal and two assists to lead Old Bridge in a 5-0 win over South Brunswick, in Matawan. Isabella Ludovico made two saves to earn the shutout for the Knights (6-5). Jenna Scopellite, Jessica Chin, Gianna Tuso and Emily Walz also scored in the win. Stephanie Macaluso...
Girls soccer: Cruz nets OT winner as North Arlington tops Saddle River Day
Junior Lia Cruz netted the matchwinner in overtime as North Arlington rallied to squeeze by Saddle River Day 2-1 in Saddle River. Junior Sophia Veloso leveled the game in the second half for North Arlington (9-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season on Sunday to Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament. Senior Arancha Antunes assisted on both goals while junior goalie Daliana Rojas finished with eight saves.
Raritan rallied to edge Shore - Boys soccer recap
James Brackett knocked in the game-winner in the 76th minute as Raritan rallied to win, 3-2, over Shore in West Long Branch. Brackett converted a pass from Lupo Ryder after Stefan Cojocariu knotted the score at 2-all in the 69th minute for Raritan (5-4-1). Lucas Hutnik staked Raritan to a...
Girls soccer: Figueiredo scores to push Iselin Kennedy past South River
Katelyn Figueiredo scored the sole goal of the game to push Iselin Kennedy to a 1-0 win over South River in Iselin. The goal came in the second half and Abigail Karas had the assist. Paula Antunes made five saves to earn the shutout for the Mustangs (6-4-1). Ashley Pereira...
Wardlaw-Hartridge at Spotswood - Girls soccer recap
Angelina Vargas scored twice to lead Wardlaw-Hartridge to a 2-0 win over Spotswood, in Edison. Both goals were scored in the second half and both were assisted by Emma Herko. Sophia Riccio made six saves to earn the shutout for Wardlaw-Hartridge (7-2-1). The Chargers fell to 9-2. The N.J. High...
Field Hockey: Clearview’s chemistry, leadership shine again in win vs. No. 14 West Deptford
Even an unpleasant mixture of wind, rain and 48-degree temperatures couldn’t immobilize Clearview’s chemistry. It was something the team was sorely missing when it went 10-9 a season ago but has shown up time and time again through the first month of the season. That’s what happens when...
No. 2 Pingry over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Bugliari scored a hat trick to spark Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Franklin in Martinsville. Bugliari increased his season total to nine goals and also collected two assists. Thomas Yanez scored and set up two other goals for Pingry, which bounced back from two straight ties and improved to 6-0-3.
No. Highlands over Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Sota Shimizu, Yuichi Hincapie and Justin Dario scored to lead Northern Highlands in a 3-0 win over Ridgewood, in Allendale. Marc Putrino made three saves to earn the shutout for Northern Highlands (4-6). Ridgewood fell to 5-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Field hockey: Old Bridge blanks Ranney
Laila Vaughan netted two goals to lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 win over Ranney, in Matawan. Kristin Gissubel recorded a goal and an assist for the Knight (7-3). Karina Cracchiolo and Gretchen Polst also scored in the win. Kirin Patient made 26 saves for Ranney (1-6). The N.J. High...
