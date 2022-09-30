Abi Fitzsimmons scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Maddie Ryan for Mendham in its 1-0 win over Randolph in Mendham. Sonja Zeepvat made 10 saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

MENDHAM, NJ ・ 49 MINUTES AGO