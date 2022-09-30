Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Interested in joining Bend-La Pine school board? Info meeting on Thursday
An informational session is being held Thursday for people in learning more about what it takes to serve on the Bend-La Pine School Board. The district has a vacancy for the Zone 7 board position and is taking applications. The informational session is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K moves to Redmond High School
For those battling breast cancer, emotional support can be just as important as physical support. That’s what the 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K aimed to provide on Sunday. The run and walk hosted by St. Charles Hospital cancer services began at 10:30 a.m. under sunny skies. “It’s been...
KTVZ
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Cancer Bike Out provides a ride to remember
Mountain bikers took to the trails to pedal out cancer on Saturday. The Oregon Cancer Bike Out raises money for local non profits that treat and care for cancer patients, but for a group of riders it provided a path of remembrance. “My wife died a week and half ago...
Oregon Climber Becomes Disoriented, Prompting Air and Ground Rescue Efforts
An experienced Oregon climber was forced to call 911 for help on Friday when she became disoriented while descending the South Sister peak. The woman had made this same descent multiple times before. According to KTVZ, the 61-year-old climber, formerly from Bend, OR, had submitted the mountain’s hikers’ trail several...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP looking for 2 people, truck after poaching of elk in Deschutes County
(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the bull elks mentioned in this case is at the bottom of the story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is looking for two people and a vehicle as it investigates a poaching case involving two bull elks near Tumalo in Deschutes County.
Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire
High-tech is a big part of firefighting in the 21st Century, from drones to automated detection cameras. But a less advanced piece of equipment -- a fire train -- is helping crews working to contain the 2-month-old Cedar Creek Fire that has grown to nearly 121,000 acres. The post Union Pacific Fire Train helps crews fight 120K-acre Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Goats clear dry vegetation in Bend neighborhood to create defensible space
Scott Martin’s herd of goats clear out flammable vegetation for fire-wise clean-up efforts in Bend. “When they come out of the truck, they go straight off eatin’…” Martin said. The four-legged living lawnmowers were hard at work at The Parks at Broken Top near Cascade Middle...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation
R. E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend celebrated the installations of its solar panels on Friday. “The school district adopted a new sustainability plan. We’re looking to increase our renewable capacity so that’s one really huge thing that that district is taking a step forward to try and increase our capacity,” said Jackie Mueller, district sustainability and energy specialist. “This is really thanks to funding with Blue Sky and Pacific Power.”
opb.org
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose
The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend. Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal. Months ago, the...
KTVZ
Bend Fall Festival brings out crowd to enjoy artwork, music, food, cider and more
It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
