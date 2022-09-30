Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
AEW Rampage On 9/30 Records Dip In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/30 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 472,000 viewers on September 30. This number is down slightly from the 522,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is...
Sting Wants To Bring Darby Allin To Japan With Him For The Great Muta’s Last Match
Sting couldn't be more honored to be part of the final goodbye to The Great Muta and he's trying to bring his AEW protégé along for the ride. After Great Muta saved Sting from a beatdown courtesy of the House of Black at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, it was announced Sting would be a part of Muta's retirement match in January 2023 at a Pro-Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan.
Maria Kanellis Names Health Insurance And Sponsorships Among Her Goals For Women's Wrestling Army
Maria Kanellis hopes to continue growing Women's Wrestling Army. In addition to being an on-screen talent for IMPACT Wrestling, Maria also runs Women's Wrestling Army alongside Bobby Cruise. The promotion launched earlier this year and has featured talents such as Taya Valkyrie, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Tasha Steelz, and many more.
PWMania
Barstool Sports Founder Apologises to Tony Khan, Calls Nick Khan a Snake
On Twitter, the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, made some comments about co-WWE President Nick Khan. Robbie Fox from Barstool Sports reached out to fans to find out which questions they would like to see addressed in an upcoming interview with AEW President Tony Khan. When Portnoy wrote the following, he had the Khans mixed up:
NFL・
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent
Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
PWMania
Top 10 Times Wrestling Companies Missed Making a Champion
This should derive a lot of conversation. Coming hot off of the heels of last week’s list, the interaction is slowly growing and I want to thank you for that, but if this one doesn’t get your wrestling brain turning I don’t know what will. This week we will be mulling over the 10 times that wrestling companies missed the chance to make a new champion. This one was inspired after watching the crowd at All Out lose their minds for The Acclaimed, and how big it would’ve been had they won the titles. Let’s just dive in.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
Dax Harwood: Aussie Open Match Might Be FTR's Best One Ever, 2022 Has Been An Incredible Ride
Dax Harwood, one half of FTR alongside Cash Wheeler, reflects on the remarkable journey he's been on throughout 2022 up to this point. In a tweet on October 3, Harwood shared his thoughts about FTR's match with Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) at NJPW Royal Quest II on October 1. The bout was hailed as an instant classic, and in his post, Harwood noted that it might have been FTR's best match. He stated that 2022 has been an incredible ride with great moments, and he thanked the fans.
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Fightful
