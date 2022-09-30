Read full article on original website
USC Receives $8.8 Million in Funding for Sustainability Research Projects
USC will receive nearly $9 million in funds for three sustainability research projects, including an initiative to plant 400 trees in East and South Los Angeles communities, the university announced Monday. The university said the $8.8 million in funding was the result of a settlement from a class-action lawsuit in...
LA County Reports 2,600 New COVID Infections for Three-Day Period
Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday. Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.
LA Sheriff’s Department Awarded $1.95 Million Traffic Safety Grant
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $1.95 million grant for traffic safety programs and patrols, authorities said Monday. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”
Pacific Surfliner Service Suspended Due to Emergency Track Repairs
Authorities Friday announced Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service south of Irvine will be suspended due to emergency track repairs. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Pacific Surfliner service after consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers and surveyors “revealed that there may be a safety concern along a portion of track in the San Clemente area,” according to an agency statement.
Stretch of 101 Freeway in Encino to Reopen Sunday
A stretch of the Ventura (101) Freeway has reopened ahead of schedule following an overnight closure in both directions to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Encino, Caltrans announced. The demolition was completed earlier than planned and the freeway reopened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans officials....
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
Blaze Erupts on Hillside in Badlands, East of Moreno Valley
A brush fire that erupted Saturday on a hillside near the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway between Moreno Valley and Beaumont blackened roughly six acres before crews began establishing tentative containment lines with assistance from Cal Fire aircraft. The non-injury blaze was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m....
Wastewater Testing Shows COVID Presence Leveling Off in LA County
Viral analysis of material in Los Angeles County wastewater systems appears to show a general plateauing of COVID-19 in the community, health officials said, noting the analysis helps counter the lack of comprehensive virus-testing results due to residents’ increasing use of at-home tests. The county has been reporting downward...
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
Woman Wounded in Downtown Long Beach Shooting
A woman was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the area of the Long Beach Pike in the city’s downtown. The shooting was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. The woman was taken by...
1 Killed In Tustin Freeway Crash Possibly Triggered By Wrong Way Vehicle
A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion road from the...
Armed, Barricaded Suspect Peacefully Surrenders To LBPD
An armed and barricaded suspect peacefully surrendered to authorities after being shot at by police Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to the 5200 block of East 25th Street after it was reported that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Eugene Amacher of Long Beach, was pointing a gun at another person, according to Long Beach police.
Officials Seek Other Possible Victims Of Man Arrested In College Assaults
Authorities Monday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a 27-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female Santa Monica College students. Christopher Noah Griddine II was arrested on Sept. 26, and was being held in lieu of $3.2 million bail, according to the Los...
Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was...
One Person Killed in Minivan Crash on 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3 a.m. to the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Spring Street where they found the crash, said the CHP. The victim was...
Woman’s Body Found In Home That Burned In Lake Forest
Authorities Sunday are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that burned in Lake Forest. The fire in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Sean Doran. Doran said it was...
Average LA County Gas Price Rises to Record High
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent Sunday and 15.3 cents...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
An Honored Tradition: Tournament of Roses Unveils Royal Court
Seven young ladies were chosen Monday to serve on the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court, which will attend dozens of community events and serve as local ambassadors leading up to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. Members of the Royal Court were chosen from among hundreds of...
Flames Damage Commercial Building in Long Beach
It took about 20 minutes for Long Beach firefighters to put out a second-alarm fire in a commercial building Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Anaheim Street, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from...
