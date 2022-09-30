Read full article on original website
▶️ Homeless crisis top-of-mind at Deschutes Co. Commissioner candidate forum
The Redmond Senior Center hosted a forum for the two candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Tuesday. Patti Adair, incumbent Republican commissioner, and Morgan Schmidt, Democratic commissioner candidate, both attended. One of the hot topics of this election season? Homelessness. “We have a lot of people that are...
▶️ Bend Food Project hits major milestone in mission to feed the hungry
The Bend Food Project is celebrating a milestone — 1 million pounds of food collected. That amounts to 800,000 meals since the nonprofit launched in October of 2015. Those meals help feed the hungry in our community through a partnership with The Giving Plate. The project’s next collection day...
▶️ Shevlin science: Bend students bring the lab to Shevlin Park
Science was alive and well in Shevlin Park Tuesday. About 100 students from Bend High School participated in an outdoor project at Aspen Hall, making their own labs. They gathered in groups to design experiments using a mystery box with random items. For some students it was fun to get...
Madras working to quickly clean up after rash of graffiti
The City of Madras says its public works crews has been forced to suspend its regular duties to clean up graffiti and vandalism at city-owned building and public spaces throughout the city. The city says it wants to clean it up quickly to deter others from causing more vandalism. In...
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
▶️ Bend church holds 1st ‘Blessing of the Animals’ since COVID
Central Oregon students and their pets gather for a special ceremony in Bend Tuesday — the Blessing of the Animals. The St. Francis of Assisi church on NE 27th Street held the first blessing since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were put in place. “It was amazing to see how much...
Are you missing a goat? Bend Police looking for her owner
Bend Police are looking for the owner of what they identify as a goat that was found wandering in a northeast neighborhood Wednesday morning. The goat was found in the area of Watercress Way and Primrose Place around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday. The female goat with a dark brown coat and...
▶️ Lawsuit filed against Arnold Irrigation District pipeline project
A proposed water pipeline project to replace the main canal of Arnold Irrigation District is facing a lawsuit. A group called Save Arnold Canal, mostly made up of residents that live along the canal, filed it last week. The group alleges it would cause irreparable damage to the local environment.
▶️ Taste This! Specialty ethnic foods and additions
Whether you’re looking to kick your regular dinner up a notch or just try something new, you can find specialty ingredients right here in Central Oregon. Emily Kirk took a trip to Newport Avenue Market in Bend to see the kind of quality that goes into some of these items.
▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight
Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
Motor home stolen from All Seasons RV & Marine lot in Bend, police say
A Bend man has been arrested, accused of stealing a motor home from a dealership lot Monday afternoon. Bend Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street at about 4:08 p.m. Monday. Officers were told the motor home was being driven...
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
▶️Traffic stop in Madras leads to nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl powder, OSP says
A traffic stop in Madras last week led to a drug bust of nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl power, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The stop happened on Highway 97 around 10:11 p.m. on Sept. 28. OSP said a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. But during the stop, OSP said there was “reasonable suspicion” of drug trafficking.
