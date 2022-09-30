ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will put $36,425 towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about the need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Boone County, KY
Traffic
County
Boone County, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Boone County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
lovelandmagazine.com

Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County

Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Covington modernizes application process for homebuyer assistance, homeowner repair programs

New software adopted by the City’s Federal Grants/Housing Assistance Division enables applications to be made online for separate incentive programs that help people buy homes in Covington and make urgent repairs of unsafe conditions. The change modernizes the application process to make it more convenient, efficient, quicker, and paperless,...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Touch-a-Truck returns to Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Vehicles of all kinds were stationed in part of Fort Thomas on Sunday for families to come look at. “Provide opportunity for kids to get in the trucks and play around with sirens and play with steering wheels and kind of see what different vehicles they see on the streets in everyday life,” said Katie Spicer with the recreation department in Fort Thomas.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief

ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area

CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s Mutter Gottes neighborhood to host annual pumpkin sale

To kick off October, the Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association is hosting its fourth annual pumpkin sale on Saturday, October 1. Small, medium, and large pumpkins, fancy gourds, squash and crazy mini gourds of all shapes and colors will be available for purchase. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. The...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
ELSMERE, KY

