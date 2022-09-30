Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
wvxu.org
Metro and TANK will be free during BLINK to encourage people to leave their cars at home
Organizers of BLINK are repeating a message from the last light and art festival: Don't drive to BLINK. Take public transportation. Chamber President Brendon Cull says an estimated 1.3 million people toured BLINK in 2019, and they expect at least that many this year. “The only way we’re going to...
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will put $36,425 towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about the need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
The River: 1971 Cincinnati to Kentucky Lake cruise results in momentous moment in Delta Queen lore
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This story first appeared in June 2021. Special to NKyTribune. Immediately after the DELTA QUEEN departed the Cincinnati Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lovelandmagazine.com
Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
City of Covington modernizes application process for homebuyer assistance, homeowner repair programs
New software adopted by the City’s Federal Grants/Housing Assistance Division enables applications to be made online for separate incentive programs that help people buy homes in Covington and make urgent repairs of unsafe conditions. The change modernizes the application process to make it more convenient, efficient, quicker, and paperless,...
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
spectrumnews1.com
Touch-a-Truck returns to Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Vehicles of all kinds were stationed in part of Fort Thomas on Sunday for families to come look at. “Provide opportunity for kids to get in the trucks and play around with sirens and play with steering wheels and kind of see what different vehicles they see on the streets in everyday life,” said Katie Spicer with the recreation department in Fort Thomas.
Hamilton County plans to spend $1M on repair assistance program for seniors
So far, the utility and repair assistance program completed repairs for 1,375 people, 229 homes with 64 projects pending, according to the Council on Aging. The average repair cost is $3,410.
WLWT 5
Erlanger security group to travel to Florida to help with Ian relief
ERLANGER, Ky. — As rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian battered the state, groups from across the country are looking forways to help communities recover. That shared sense of desiring to help survivors is held tightly by Strategic Threat Protection Group. The security services group...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
Revel in Fall Foliage and Farm Charm at Nation Road Horse Rental
Enjoy a scenic horseback ride with your family this fall at Nation Road Horse Rental's Butler County farm in Oxford. The post Revel in Fall Foliage and Farm Charm at Nation Road Horse Rental appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
Gov. declares disaster emergency for Switzerland, Ohio and Jefferson counties
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the September 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in Southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
‘It wasn’t the Disney vacation that we planned for;’ Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on the move, and one Miami Valley woman decided to wait out its wrath from Florida. At the Dayton International Airport, scheduled flights into and out of Florida were canceled. Andrea Hershberger, from Eaton, found the airline had canceled her flight as well. >> Tropical Storm Ian:...
linknky.com
Covington’s Mutter Gottes neighborhood to host annual pumpkin sale
To kick off October, the Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association is hosting its fourth annual pumpkin sale on Saturday, October 1. Small, medium, and large pumpkins, fancy gourds, squash and crazy mini gourds of all shapes and colors will be available for purchase. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. The...
Fox 19
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
Comments / 1