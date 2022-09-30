HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a Winter Street shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 12 Winter St. around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO