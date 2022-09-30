Read full article on original website
Shelton police: Man stabbed with scissors during 'dispute'
SHELTON — Police say a local resident has been charged with stabbing another man with a pair of scissors during an altercation early Monday. Alex Chamoro, 48, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening, Shelton police said. Police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in...
Police: 'Several' shots fired into East Harford house
EAST HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a weekend incident during which shots were fired into a house. No one was injured when several rounds were fired into a home on Brewer Street in Sunday’s pre-dawn hours, police said. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said the incident happened around 2 a.m.
Bristol PD: Hartford man arrested in robbery at gunpoint, fleeing officers case
BRISTOL — Police arrested a 31-year-old Hartford man Sunday after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint before crashing a car while attempting to flee from officers, officials said. The pursuit began when officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to Webster Bank on Farmington Avenue after a customer told police...
Bridgeport police: Man robbed 11-year-old getting off school bus
BRIDGEPORT — Local police are attempting to identify a man they say robbed an 11-year-old last week after the child had just gotten off of a school bus. Bridgeport police said the incident occurred minutes after the child was dropped off by the bus on East Main Street last Wednesday afternoon.
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
Police ID Simsbury motorcyclist, 24, killed in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Nathan Dallas Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx Ground on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. South Windsor Police said...
Hartford dad found guilty of manslaughter in death of 7-week-old daughter
HARTFORD — A jury found a city man guilty of manslaughter after he shook his 7-week-old daughter in an attempt to console her, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Edwin Babilonia, 28, was taken into custody shortly after the verdict and is being held on a $1...
Police: One dead, two critically injured in Hartford shootout Monday afternoon
HARTFORD — One person died and two were seriously injured in an apparent shootout Monday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Police said the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Street. Officers responded to the area for a report of multiple shots fired and discovered an “unresponsive” male victim in the parking lot, according to police.
'It's just really hard to move on every day': Derby mother shares personal domestic violence story
NEW HAVEN — Melissa Acquefreda of Derby lost her 20-year-old daughter, Rosalie, to a domestic violence homicide two years ago, leaving behind a child who witnessed the fatal act. Now, even when things are progressing, she said it’s still not easy to go on. “It's just really hard...
Norwich police: Unoccupied vehicle shot multiple times
NORWICH — An unoccupied vehicle parked outside a Boswell Avenue location was shot multiple times Saturday in what police are calling a targeted attack. Police said they responded to 575 Boswell Ave. around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots. According to police, an unoccupied vehicle outside that location had been hit by multiple bullets, though nobody was injured during the incident.
Hartford police investigate Winter Street shooting
HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a Winter Street shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 12 Winter St. around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.
Stamford police promote 11 officers, most in nearly 20 years
STAMFORD — Eleven city police officers were promoted last week, the most such promotions in a single day in nearly 20 years. In total, two officers were raised to the rank of captain, five officers were promoted to lieutenant and six were granted the rank of sergeant. “These promotions...
Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say
HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
Bloomfield police: 14-year-old boy shot in leg Saturday
BLOOMFIELD — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday in what was originally reported as an accident, police say. Police said they responded to 40 Tyler St. at 12:38 p.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot wound. According to police, the person who called for help initially stated that the gun fired accidentally.
Parent assaults Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Bridgeport man on lam from CT halfway house arrested in Georgia, officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested in Georgia Saturday after nearly two months on the run, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Forenza R. Murphy had escaped from a Connecticut Department of Correction halfway house on Aug. 8, officials said. He left without permission as he served...
Dulos co-defendant Kent Mawhinney due in court Monday
STAMFORD—Kent Mawhinney, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos will appear in Superior Court Monday. Stamford Judge John F. Blawie said as Mawhinney awaits his trial to be scheduled, there would be no need to schedule future case hearings unless a new motion is filed or new information arises.
'I’m going to die right now': Why West Hartford pedestrians feel unsafe and how town is responding
WEST HARTFORD — In the days following the vehicular death of a pedestrian in West Hartford Center, Kerri Provost took to her blog with a critical take on the town’s pedestrian and bike safety track record. “I went hard on West Hartford,” said Provost, a Hartford resident who...
New Haven police raising money for officer battling cancer
NEW HAVEN — Police are raising money for one of their officers who is battling cancer. Officer Mike Hinton was diagnosed with cancer last year, but his condition has worsened as the cancer has spread to other areas, New Haven police wrote on Facebook. Police shared a link to...
