Willington, CT

Register Citizen

Shelton police: Man stabbed with scissors during 'dispute'

SHELTON — Police say a local resident has been charged with stabbing another man with a pair of scissors during an altercation early Monday. Alex Chamoro, 48, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening, Shelton police said. Police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 'Several' shots fired into East Harford house

EAST HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a weekend incident during which shots were fired into a house. No one was injured when several rounds were fired into a home on Brewer Street in Sunday’s pre-dawn hours, police said. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said the incident happened around 2 a.m.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police: Man robbed 11-year-old getting off school bus

BRIDGEPORT — Local police are attempting to identify a man they say robbed an 11-year-old last week after the child had just gotten off of a school bus. Bridgeport police said the incident occurred minutes after the child was dropped off by the bus on East Main Street last Wednesday afternoon.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Simsbury motorcyclist, 24, killed in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Nathan Dallas Eberly, 24, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx Ground on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, police said. South Windsor Police said...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police: One dead, two critically injured in Hartford shootout Monday afternoon

HARTFORD — One person died and two were seriously injured in an apparent shootout Monday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Police said the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Park Street. Officers responded to the area for a report of multiple shots fired and discovered an “unresponsive” male victim in the parking lot, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich police: Unoccupied vehicle shot multiple times

NORWICH — An unoccupied vehicle parked outside a Boswell Avenue location was shot multiple times Saturday in what police are calling a targeted attack. Police said they responded to 575 Boswell Ave. around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots. According to police, an unoccupied vehicle outside that location had been hit by multiple bullets, though nobody was injured during the incident.
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police investigate Winter Street shooting

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a Winter Street shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 12 Winter St. around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police promote 11 officers, most in nearly 20 years

STAMFORD — Eleven city police officers were promoted last week, the most such promotions in a single day in nearly 20 years. In total, two officers were raised to the rank of captain, five officers were promoted to lieutenant and six were granted the rank of sergeant. “These promotions...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man, 76, killed in crash Friday afternoon, police say

HAMDEN — A town man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash on Circular Avenue around 3 p.m., Det. Sean Dolan said in an email. One driver, identified as Harry Brunson, 76 was transported to Yale New Haven...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bloomfield police: 14-year-old boy shot in leg Saturday

BLOOMFIELD — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday in what was originally reported as an accident, police say. Police said they responded to 40 Tyler St. at 12:38 p.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot wound. According to police, the person who called for help initially stated that the gun fired accidentally.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Parent assaults Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Dulos co-defendant Kent Mawhinney due in court Monday

STAMFORD—Kent Mawhinney, charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos will appear in Superior Court Monday. Stamford Judge John F. Blawie said as Mawhinney awaits his trial to be scheduled, there would be no need to schedule future case hearings unless a new motion is filed or new information arises.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police raising money for officer battling cancer

NEW HAVEN — Police are raising money for one of their officers who is battling cancer. Officer Mike Hinton was diagnosed with cancer last year, but his condition has worsened as the cancer has spread to other areas, New Haven police wrote on Facebook. Police shared a link to...
NEW HAVEN, CT

