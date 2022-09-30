Read full article on original website
Man Allegedly Stole Power Tools From Business And Fled Police In La Quinta
Charges were filed Monday against a 45-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Suspects sought in deadly Coachella double hit-and-run
Authorities are searching for multiple people believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a man in Coachella on Friday. The victim, an unidentified man in his 50s, was found lying in the middle of the street near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Street around 10:25 p.m., according to the Riverside […]
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
Thermal School Teacher Allegedly Drunk In Class Free From Jail
An allegedly drunk Thermal school teacher was arrested after a student reported that his behavior frightened classmates, authorities said Monday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded at 2:54 p.m. Friday to the school in the 87100 block of Center Street, where campus security had removed 43-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza from the class, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez.
Man Suspected in Series of Burglaries Throughout San Jacinto
A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in valuables in a series of burglaries over the summer targeting San Jacinto homes was being held on $35,000 bail Saturday. Jaden Jose Callandrent of San Jacinto was arrested Friday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion...
Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal
At 3:09 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a shooting in the 63900 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. Authorities tell New Channel 3 that a vehicle drove by the location and a passenger within the vehicle shot at a victim but did not strike him. The suspect's vehicle fled the location. The The post Boy hospitalized after two shootings in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Man Struck by Two Hit-and-Run Vehicles Dies at Hospital
A man who was struck by two vehicles that fled the scene in Coachella died at a hospital, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 10:24 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Cairo streets, where they found a man about 50 years old lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Rivera.
Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Moreno Valley. It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue. Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in...
Coachella Man Arrested in Connection with Pursuit in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle
(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver Crashes into Hillside While Allegedly Drunk at Wheel of Pickup
A suspected drunk driver was seriously injured Saturday when his pickup veered off a Menifee road and crashed into a hillside. The wreck happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Bradley Road, near Desert Hills Road, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said the suspect, whose identity was...
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
(CNS) – A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier...
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
(CNS) – An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll...
Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mecca. It happened on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol at approximately 11 p.m. a blue 2021 Ford F-150 was driving northbound on Grant Street north of Avenue 65. The Ford truck left the roadway, collided with a rock on the right shoulder then The post Two people are dead after a crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal
Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
Retrial For Accused Killer
Jurors in the jury box. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A hung jury back in March of 2022 has paved the way for a 2nd trial in the case of murder suspect Jose Larin Garcia, the man charged with killing 4 people in Palm Springs in February 2019.
10 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash along 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, officials say
A violent crash left 10 people injured on the 10 Freeway Saturday night in Yucaipa, investigators say.
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal
Firefighters are working to put out a vegetation fire that broke out in Thermal today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the 58400 block of Jackson Street. Officials report that the fire burned approximately one-quarter acre of a palm grove. The cause of the fire has The post Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
