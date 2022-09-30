Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO