Big Dog Ranch Rescue on a mission to help pets after Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is helping displaced pets following Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, a rescue bus went to the West Coast of Florida to bring emergency dog and cat food to the area and brought back dogs at risk. They returned Saturday morning...
Fire at Mobile Home In NW Miami-Dade Took Everything, Including Their 4 Dogs and 1 Cat
A fire at a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade forced a woman and her daughter to run for their lives last week. Tiffany Munoz lived in the mobile home with her mother and was thankful to make it out alive, but they lost everything, including five of their beloved pets. The fire took the lives of their four dogs and one cat.
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire
A Delray Beach woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening. Unfortunately her two cats died in the blaze.
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities
A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday –...
9 Employees from Coral Springs Deployed to Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Coral Springs is stepping help to help Floridians on the state’s west coast. The city confirmed Friday that nine employees are deployed throughout Southwest, West-Central, and Central Florida, helping recover from Hurricane Ian, the strongest storm to strike the region since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
Local Chambers Collect Supplies for Residents Hit by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastation. {Lee County Sheriff’s Office}. Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting items and supplies for the cities on the West Coast of Florida that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Cindy Brief, president and CEO of the Chamber, said chamber treasurer and...
Woman swept away by rogue wave at South Pointe Park says ordeal left her traumatized
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was one of six people swept into Government Cut when a rogue wave crashed against a boardwalk in Miami Beach said the terrifying ordeal has left her traumatized. Dramatic cellphone video captured the moment the enormous wave sweeping into South Pointe Park,...
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s 09.24.22: VIDEO. Thanks to Adam at CHeeSeHeaD PRoDuCTioNS for this great video of The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton September 24, thanks to Dan Nolan, thanks to Crazy Uncle Mike’s, and thanks to The Heavy Pets!
Chabad of Tamarac Collects Items For Residents Affected by Hurricane Ian
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac is collecting supplies and donations for residents of the West Coast of Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will be collected on Sunday, October 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chabad, located at 8100 N University Drive.
At least 22 NICU babies from Florida’s west coast being evacuated to local hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen of the tiniest victims affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage are being evacuated to South Florida hospitals to receive lifesaving medical care. Memorial Healthcare System has opened their doors to take in babies from neonatal intensive care units of some of the...
2 Events Not to Miss
Check out “Artful Minds” at MAD Arts and the second annual Pumpkins & Palm Trees Fall Fest at the LOOP on Fort Lauderdale Beach The post 2 Events Not to Miss appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County sending needed items to areas hit by hurricane
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is collecting food and other critical supplies as they get ready to ship them to the areas hit hardest byHurricane Ian. The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, along with Tzedakah, Learning and Chesed, and Hands...
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store
A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
