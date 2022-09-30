ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Bicycles#Segways#Police#Upd
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period

College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing. On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER

About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway

Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue. A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy