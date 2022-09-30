Read full article on original website
College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot
“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall. 26 minutes later, a Brazos County...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
KBTX.com
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
KBTX.com
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period
College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing. On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.
wtaw.com
Four Vehicle Crash In Bryan Leads To One Driver’s Arrest For DWI Whose Breath Alcohol Sample Was More Than Three Times The Legal Limit
A four vehicle crash in Bryan Monday evening resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of DWI with a breath alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The BPD arrest report did not state if anyone was hurt from the crash at...
KBTX.com
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota Saturday night because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday where Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect. A witness told KBTX that the cab of the 18-wheeler completely separated from the trailer.
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER
About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
fox44news.com
Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
wtaw.com
Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway
Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue. A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.
Multiple people injured, thrown in water after 2 boats collide on Lake Conroe, officials say
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Man dies after being flung off of motorcycle in crash in Montgomery County
A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Montgomery County happened Thursday afternoon.
