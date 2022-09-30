ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
mynewsla.com

Triple-Digit Temperatures Still Expected in Some Parts of Riverside County

Heat will continue to bake Riverside County this week with some areas close to triple-digit temperatures and others in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be the coolest day in the county with temperatures ranging from 80 degrees in Temecula to 97 degrees in Coachella. Downtown Riverside will enjoy 85-degree weather before hitting the 90s on Monday and throughout the week, forecasters said.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Erupts on Hillside in Badlands East of Moreno Valley

A brush fire erupted Saturday on a hillside near the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in the desolate stretch between Moreno Valley and Beaumont known as the Badlands, scorching roughly two acres as firefighters attempted to reach the location. The blaze was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 p.m....
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Stretch of 101 Freeway in Encino to Reopen Sunday

A stretch of the Ventura (101) Freeway has reopened ahead of schedule following an overnight closure in both directions to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Encino, Caltrans announced. The demolition was completed earlier than planned and the freeway reopened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans officials....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pacific Surfliner Service Suspended Due to Emergency Track Repairs

Authorities Friday announced Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service south of Irvine will be suspended due to emergency track repairs. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service — suspended Pacific Surfliner service after consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers and surveyors “revealed that there may be a safety concern along a portion of track in the San Clemente area,” according to an agency statement.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash

A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought

A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was...
SANTA ANA, CA
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman’s Body Found In Home That Burned In Lake Forest

Authorities Sunday are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that burned in Lake Forest. The fire in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Sean Doran. Doran said it was...
LAKE FOREST, CA
mynewsla.com

Flames Damage Commercial Building in Long Beach

It took about 20 minutes for Long Beach firefighters to put out a second-alarm fire in a commercial building Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Anaheim Street, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known. 
SANTA ANA, CA

