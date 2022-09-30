ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

NJ.com

Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Field hockey recap

Kylie Elefante made six saves for the shutout as Allentown defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 3-0, in Princeton Junction. Ella Sluder had a goal and assist for Allentown (6-5), which put in a pair of goals in the second quarter to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Delaney Nolan and Hailee Ladu each scored a goal in the win.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Morris Hills over Sparta - Boys soccer recap

Killian Yombor paced Morris Hills with one goal and two assists in its 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Erick Cortes and Chris D’Souza added one goal each for Morris Hills, which led 2-0 at halftime. Dylan Barry scored for Sparta. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Raritan rallied to edge Shore - Boys soccer recap

James Brackett knocked in the game-winner in the 76th minute as Raritan rallied to win, 3-2, over Shore in West Long Branch. Brackett converted a pass from Lupo Ryder after Stefan Cojocariu knotted the score at 2-all in the 69th minute for Raritan (5-4-1). Lucas Hutnik staked Raritan to a...
RARITAN, NJ
Seneca over Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap

Addison Rivera and Emma Buttocovla scored first-half goals and Seneca held on for a 2-1 win over Bishop Eustace in Tabernacle. Kelsey Besser made five saves to help Seneca even its record at 5-5. Brianna Bigos scored off an assist from Anna Marquardt in the fourth quarter to cut Seneca’s...
TABERNACLE, NJ
Lakeland over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap

Megan Szanto’s two goals powered Lakeland to a 3-0 victory over Wayne Valley in Wayne. Gianna Peralta had a goal and an assist for Lakeland (8-1), which scored two third period goals to pull away. Drew Burek made four saves to earn the shutout. Wayne Valley falls to 6-2-1.
WAYNE, NJ
No. 8 Moorestown over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Izzy Leese celebrated Senior Night with a pair of goals as Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 5-0 win over Cherry Hill East in Moorestown. Ava Tilger, Sydney Kowalczyk and Sierra Milone also scored and Paige Hummel collected two assists for Moorestown, which improved to 8-3.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Field hockey: Sorenson nets OT winner to lift Cranford past Verona

Senior Claire Sorensen tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Cranford past Verona 1-0 in Verona. Senior Audrey McMahon assisted on Sorensen’s goal for Cranford (5-5-1), which won its third straight game. Junior goalie Lily Goodwin made four saves. Verona (6-3) has lost three of its past four...
CRANFORD, NJ
Bayonne and Oak Knoll play to tie - Girls soccer recap

Angela Maino scored two goals for Bayonne and Riley Cross had one goal and one assist for Oak Knoll in a 3-3 tie in Summit. Maris Mcginty and Georgia Christos scored one goal each for Oak Knoll, which led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes. Emily Karlicki recorded one goal for Bayonne.
SUMMIT, NJ
No. 2 Pingry over Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Bugliari scored a hat trick to spark Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Franklin in Martinsville. Bugliari increased his season total to nine goals and also collected two assists. Thomas Yanez scored and set up two other goals for Pingry, which bounced back from two straight ties and improved to 6-0-3.
FRANKLIN, NJ
