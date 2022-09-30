Read full article on original website
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Field hockey recap
Kylie Elefante made six saves for the shutout as Allentown defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 3-0, in Princeton Junction. Ella Sluder had a goal and assist for Allentown (6-5), which put in a pair of goals in the second quarter to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Delaney Nolan and Hailee Ladu each scored a goal in the win.
No. 10 Rancocas Valley over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Nicole Everard scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Joanna Marlin also scored twice and set up a goal for Rancocas Valley, which won its third straight game and raised its record to 10-1-1.
Girls soccer: No. 15 East Brunswick shutouts Edison to stay unbeaten
Mikayla Mandleur posted a goal and an assist to lead East Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Edison, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 12-0. Mandleur gave East Brunswick a 1-0 lead by driving in a goal in the...
Washington Township over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Jessica Castorina scored twice while Lexi Diezergowski tallied a goal and an assist as Washington Township won at home, 4-0, over Gloucester Tech. Gabby Rabinowitz rounded out the scoring for Washington Township (5-3-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Gloucester Tech is now 2-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Boys soccer: Morris Knolls dispatches Kinnelon for 4th straight win
Junior Giacomo Zizza had a goal and two assists and junior Giovanni Zizza added a goal and an assist to lift Morris Knolls to a 4-1 win over Kinnelon in Rockaway. Seniors Eduar Izaguirre and Joseph Luciano each scored as well for Morris Knolls (10-1), which won its fourth straight match.
Morris Hills over Sparta - Boys soccer recap
Killian Yombor paced Morris Hills with one goal and two assists in its 3-1 win over Sparta in Sparta. Erick Cortes and Chris D’Souza added one goal each for Morris Hills, which led 2-0 at halftime. Dylan Barry scored for Sparta. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
J.P Stevens over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (4-8) built a 4-0 lead by halftime and held onto the win despite being outscored 4-1 in the second half by the Tigers (7-5). Heathr Riess added on a goal and an asisst to the win, while Naina Patti and Sophia Chessere also scored. Oliva Lugo recorded two asissts.
Raritan rallied to edge Shore - Boys soccer recap
James Brackett knocked in the game-winner in the 76th minute as Raritan rallied to win, 3-2, over Shore in West Long Branch. Brackett converted a pass from Lupo Ryder after Stefan Cojocariu knotted the score at 2-all in the 69th minute for Raritan (5-4-1). Lucas Hutnik staked Raritan to a...
Seneca over Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera and Emma Buttocovla scored first-half goals and Seneca held on for a 2-1 win over Bishop Eustace in Tabernacle. Kelsey Besser made five saves to help Seneca even its record at 5-5. Brianna Bigos scored off an assist from Anna Marquardt in the fourth quarter to cut Seneca’s...
Rutgers Prep over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap
Eric Llanas scored a pair of goals and Rutgers Prep built a 6-0 lead in the first half on its way to an 8-0 win over Thomas Edison in Franklin Township. Dylan Munn and Phillip Aymes each added a goal and an assist, while Palash Shah and Ryan Parisi combined on the shutout to help Rutgers Prep improve to 6-3.
Lakeland over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Megan Szanto’s two goals powered Lakeland to a 3-0 victory over Wayne Valley in Wayne. Gianna Peralta had a goal and an assist for Lakeland (8-1), which scored two third period goals to pull away. Drew Burek made four saves to earn the shutout. Wayne Valley falls to 6-2-1.
Field hockey: Kidd’s OT goal pushes No. 16 Hillsborough past East Brunswick
Madelyn Kidd netted an overtime goal to push Hillsborough, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 1-0 win over East Brunswick, in Hillsborough. Kerri O’Donnell made three saves to earn the shutout for the Raiders (9-1-2). The Bears fell to 9-2 on the season. The N.J. High...
Field hockey: Falk’s 4th-quarter goal leads Millburn past Livingston
Senior Ally Falk’s fourth-quarter goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Millburn over Livingston in Livingston. Senior Brooke Snider assisted on Falk’s goal for Millburn (4-3-2) and senior goalie Rachel Reiter made three saves. Livingston (6-3) lost its second straight contest after a six-game winning streak.
Girls soccer: Figueiredo scores to push Iselin Kennedy past South River
Katelyn Figueiredo scored the sole goal of the game to push Iselin Kennedy to a 1-0 win over South River in Iselin. The goal came in the second half and Abigail Karas had the assist. Paula Antunes made five saves to earn the shutout for the Mustangs (6-4-1). Ashley Pereira...
Field hockey: Gov. Livingston snaps skid with win over Mount St. Dominic
Sophomore Samantha Siter scored in the fourth quarter to help pace Gov. Livingston to a 1- win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Junior Ava Hemann and sophomore Emma Capparelli each had a save in goal for Gov. Livingston (3-4-2), which snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. Mount...
No. 8 Moorestown over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Izzy Leese celebrated Senior Night with a pair of goals as Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 5-0 win over Cherry Hill East in Moorestown. Ava Tilger, Sydney Kowalczyk and Sierra Milone also scored and Paige Hummel collected two assists for Moorestown, which improved to 8-3.
HS Football: Goffney-Fleming has found a home at Lenape, and he’s making an impact
Three high schools in four years wasn’t the plan, a learning experience he says. After two years at Haddon Heights, there was a transfer to Camden. A few months later, he was walking the halls at Lenape. “A kid who’s at his third high school usually throws up a...
Field hockey: Sorenson nets OT winner to lift Cranford past Verona
Senior Claire Sorensen tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Cranford past Verona 1-0 in Verona. Senior Audrey McMahon assisted on Sorensen’s goal for Cranford (5-5-1), which won its third straight game. Junior goalie Lily Goodwin made four saves. Verona (6-3) has lost three of its past four...
Bayonne and Oak Knoll play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Angela Maino scored two goals for Bayonne and Riley Cross had one goal and one assist for Oak Knoll in a 3-3 tie in Summit. Maris Mcginty and Georgia Christos scored one goal each for Oak Knoll, which led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes. Emily Karlicki recorded one goal for Bayonne.
No. 2 Pingry over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Bugliari scored a hat trick to spark Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Franklin in Martinsville. Bugliari increased his season total to nine goals and also collected two assists. Thomas Yanez scored and set up two other goals for Pingry, which bounced back from two straight ties and improved to 6-0-3.
