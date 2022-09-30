Nicole Everard scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Joanna Marlin also scored twice and set up a goal for Rancocas Valley, which won its third straight game and raised its record to 10-1-1.

