Cape Coral, FL

Florida man waves US flag during Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — It wouldn’t be a Florida hurricane without a Florida man doing something potentially risky in life-threatening conditions.

In a video posted to Twitter, a man in Cape Coral was seen waving an American flag while being battered by the heavy winds from Hurricane Ian Wednesday.

The National Weather Center issued an advisory at 11 a.m. Wednesday warning residents in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area that they could see winds over 110 mph. The winds could cause widespread power and communication outages.

Life-threatening storm surge was also possible with surges expected to be nine feet above the ground. These surges could wash out buildings and escape routes and cause massive damage to marinas, docks, and boardwalks.

