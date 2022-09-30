Read full article on original website
J B
3d ago
what id like to know, if he was living with mom and dad, why did they let him have all of those weapons? he's obviously a nut case.
Benjamin Gorbea
3d ago
last time I checked you carry a weapon into 7 eleven. he will be charged for the suppressor get probation then probably sue the police department for millions. they never said he aimed a gun at them so their lives were not in danger. some ambulance chaser will be all over this.
fox10phoenix.com
Man running with a rifle and reportedly firing it off is arrested, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road as officers responded to reports of a man running with a rifle. The man was apparently firing it along the way, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.
AZFamily
‘Something told me to steal it,’ suspect allegedly tells officers after taking Phoenix police car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stole a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning told officers during his arrest that “something told him to steal it.”. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near 33rd Avenue when they noticed their patrol car was missing. They also found shattered glass on the ground where it had been parked. Officers gained access to video from a Ring camera showing a man wearing a green shirt getting into the car through the window and then driving down 34th Avenue.
AZFamily
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
fox10phoenix.com
Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a girl under the age of 10 with a gunshot wound. "Zombie Hunter" Bryan Patrick...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
ABC 15 News
Chaplain: AZ prison 'failed' in its duty prior to his stabbing
"Are you serious? You're attacking the chaplain?" That’s the first thought Arizona prison Chaplain James Allen Miser remembers when he was stabbed in a Florence prison yard last March. The 66-year-old clergyman said he never saw his inmate attacker coming, and such violence against a religious worker in prison...
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
MCSO confirms the identities of the 2 men killed in Gila Bend shooting
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
AZFamily
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
12news.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale
PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
AZFamily
Man arrested, teen boy hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday. A patrol officer who was nearby watched a car speed through a school zone around 3 p.m. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis, continued down the road and drove through a school yard. The officer lost sight of the car but soon found it near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road after it crashed into another car.
actionnews5.com
Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire
PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona is in the hospital with serious burns after police said a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, which caused a fire Thursday morning. Phoenix police said a vehicle was engulfed in flames shortly after...
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
25newsnow.com
Juvenile stabbed Friday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile victim was hospitalized after a stabbing late Friday in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. where a juvenile was brought in with a stab wound. They were informed that the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
