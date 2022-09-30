Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian.
The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach.
“You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police department tweeted.
Clearwater police then joked that Bingham’s arms “might give the Hulkster a run for his money.”
Hogan lives in Clearwater and owns Hogan’s Hangout on Mandalay Avenue.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 8