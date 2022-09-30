ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian.

The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach.

“You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police department tweeted.

Clearwater police then joked that Bingham’s arms “might give the Hulkster a run for his money.”

Hogan lives in Clearwater and owns Hogan’s Hangout on Mandalay Avenue.

Cynthia Dean
3d ago

Love Hulk Hogan always so nice and friendly to everyone! Many years ago at Largo Mall Theatre he invited my son Jody and my nephew Ira to sit with him and his daughter Brooke and son Nick to watch the movie! It was a thrill for them and pleased me so much!

995qyk.com

As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, "You never know who you'll run into after a hurricane". In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
