San Diego-based Illumina's new DNA sequencing equipment can map your genome for $200

San Diego’s Illumina is getting closer to sequencing full human genomes at a cost that’s considered the sweet spot for driving wider adoption of personalized medicine based on a patient’s DNA.

At its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum this week in downtown San Diego, the company unveiled a new lineup of DNA sequencing equipment and chemistry that can map a full human genome for $200.

That’s down from the $500 cost today using Illumina’s current generation of hardware, software and chemistry.

These new sequencers — called NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus — are expected to begin shipping to customers early next year.

The small refrigerator-size machines themselves aren’t cheap — ranging from $985,000 to $1.25 million. But the cost of running them continues to fall, enabling less expensive and faster delivery of genetic data for understanding and treating everything from cancer to cardiovascular disease to rare inherited diseases.

“Someone in this room will use the NovaSeq X to discover the next breakthroughs in heart disease and diabetes,” said Illumina Chief Executive Francis deSouza at the Genomics Forum. “Someone will generate cancer insights that will dramatically improve detection and treatment, significantly extending median survival time.”

It took tens of millions of dollars and 13 years of research for the Human Genome Project to sequence the first full human genome back in 2003 — opening the door for precision treatment tailored to the patient's genes.

While the cost of genomic sequencing has steadily declined over the years, the industry has long claimed that when the price falls to $100 per human genome, it would open the door to significantly wider use of the technology.

“Professor Jeongsun Seo, chairman of Macrogen, believes the NovaSeq X series will accelerate their path to the $100 genome, enabling them to deliver a genetic blueprint to everyone in the world,” said deSouza.

Adding to the pool of genomic data is considered vital to better understanding health across the world. Today, 87 percent of people who have had their DNA sequenced are of European descent, according to Illumina. Only about 2 percent are of African descent.

The NovaSeq X is capable of sequencing 10,000 human genomes per year — up from 7,500 for Illumina’s current generation of sequencing technology. The NovaSeq X Plus can sequence 20,000 human genomes per year.

Illumina’s NovaSeq X series took five years to develop, said Chief Technology Officer Alex Aravanis. Some 1,500 scientists, researchers and designers worked on the project, which is backed by 40 patents.

“We set out to disrupt the status quo and build the technology from the ground up, introducing fundamentally new chemistry, higher-resolution optics, ultra-dense flow cells and more,” said Aravanis. “With brand new chemistry and underlying hardware and software, along with the ability to combine genomics innovations on a single platform, NovaSeq X sets a new standard in sequencing technology.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .